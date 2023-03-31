Chris Hipkins says it was 'a cock up', not 'a conspiracy', to overlook Stuart Nash donor emails

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it was a "cock up", but not "a conspiracy", to overlook Stuart Nash's donor emails.

Stuart Nash was sacked on Tuesday, after it emerged he shared confidential Cabinet discussions with donors in 2020.

Staff in the prime minister's office had seen those emails in 2021, but hadn't shared them with prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The emails, which Stuff revealed on Tuesday, showed Nash told senior figures about disputes between ministers and his frustration with a decision about commercial rent subsidies.

Hipkins denies the prime minister's office had tried to cover up the Nash emails by not escalating them or releasing them as part of an Official Information Act request.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is now investigating why Nash refused to release the emails, when asked under the Official Information Act.

"Mr Nash withheld the information under the OIA on the grounds he was not communicating with them in his capacity as a minister,” Boshier said in a statement Friday.

"I will start by carefully examining Mr Nash’s original response to me including the material provided by his office at the time.”

This is the second investigation into Nash’s decision-making. Hipkins asked the Cabinet Secretary to investigate if there were any other instances where Nash had shared private Cabinet discussions.

Nash was sacked as a minister this week, after Stuff revealed he’d divulged details of a private Cabinet conversation, from 2020, with party donors. Hipkins sacked him within hours of Stuff asking questions about these emails, but it wasn’t the first time the prime minister’s office had seen them.

In July 2021, Nash’s office sent those emails to a senior advisor of then prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and the deputy chief of staff Holly Donald. An Official Information Act request to Nash had asked for his correspondence with party donors, but the emails were never released.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minsiter Chris Hipkins visited the Manurewa RSA on Friday.

Hipkins said staff at the prime minister’s office weren’t trying to hide the information. National deputy leader Nicola Willis accused Government ministers and staffers of “conspiring” to conceal the damming information.

“In the choice between a cock up and a conspiracy, this one was absolutely in the cock up end. Somebody made a mistake. I don’t think there was any ill intent there,” Hipkins said, on Friday.

He said he trusted the staff, and denied there was a culture of misusing the Official Information Act within the prime minister’s office.

“The people concerned, I know them well, and I regard them as being incredibly honest, diligent, and hardworking public servants. And they've made a mistake, but every human being makes a mistake from time to time.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart Nash has lost his ministerial portfolios.

Hipkins said it wasn’t unusual for the prime minister’s office to be consulted about Official Information Act requests. He said staff in his office had messed up by not raising the Cabinet Manual breaches, revealed in those emails, to the then prime minister.

He also said it was ultimately Nash’s fault for not releasing those emails in the first place, after they were requested in 2021.

Freelance journalist Pete McKenzie asked in 2021, for correspondence between Nash and 19 party donors. He then complained to the Ombudsman when Nash’s office declined to release the emails.

The Ombudsman started an investigation into why Nash declined to release the communications, and received a reply from Nash saying he’d considered them outside the scope of the Act. That’s because he said he talked to donors in his capacity as a Labour MP, but not a minister. Only ministers are covered by the OIA.

McKenzie said the emails should have been released.

“The request asked for all correspondence between Nash and 19 political donors... I’m still trying to figure out why these emails weren’t deemed to be within the scope of my request,” he said.

“One charitable interpretation could be that Nash deemed that correspondence in his personal capacity. But if that is his rationale that doesn’t stack up, because he was talking about things he only knew because of his position as a minister.”

The detail of those emails showed Nash, who was small business minister, telling businessmen about disagreements between ministers and sharing policy proposals that had gone to Cabinet in relation to commercial rent subsidies.

In its monitoring of ministers and agencies, the Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations about how to better comply with the Official Information Act.

McKenzie said he originally agreed to drop the investigation, in mid 2022, as he was about to move countries and focused on other stories, although in hindsight he was “gutted” he dropped it.