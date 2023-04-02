Georgie Dansey selected as Labour candidate for Hamilton East

Georgie Dansey, the runner-up in last year's Hamilton West by-election, will contest the Hamilton East seat for Labour in October’s general election.

The business owner and former union boss will contest the seat against sitting councillor and National’s candidate Ryan Hamilton.

Dansey will be fighting to retain the seat for Labour, flipped in 2020 by retiring MP Jamie Strange.

Cost-of-living will be “top of mind” for many Hamilton East voters Dansey predicts, and points to Sunday’s rise in main benefit, superannuation and student allowances as evidence her party is taking the issue seriously.

“When things are tough, people look to Labour because they know we look after people, and we do the mahi.”

Raising her family in the electorate she hopes to win, Dansey said she is aware of the community's needs and thinks that she can best represent them in parliament of their behalf.

On the other side of the river, the Greens have announced former teacher and kaupapa Māori researcher Benjamin Doyle as their pick to contest the Hamilton West electorate against incumbent Tama Potaka. Labour are yet to announce a candidate there.

Potaka claimed the Hamilton West seat after former holder Gaurav Sharma resigned, subsequent to alleging bullying by senior Labour Party MPs.