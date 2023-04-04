Why Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked 'what is a woman?'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked how he defined a woman during the post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been forced to grapple with questions of gender, as a fraught culture wars issue from the United Kingdom reaches New Zealand.

Off the back of anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s trip to New Zealand last month, Hipkins has been fielding questions about his position on transgender rights.

On Monday, at his regular afternoon press conference, Hipkins was asked by broadcaster Sean Plunket to “define a woman”.

“Keir Starmer has said that he believes 99.9 per cent of women do not have penises, and I know it’s a strange thing for him to say, but given recent events in New Zealand, I’d ask again: how do you define what a woman is?” Plunket asked.

READ MORE:

* Anti-trans activist Posie Parker says she will return to New Zealand

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins condemns juice throwing at anti-trans protester Posie Parker

* Difficult Conversations: Should Posie Parker be allowed in the country?



Starmer, the British Labour leader, amid questions about his position on transgender women self-identifying, said in an interview published at the weekend a “very small number” of people “need legal support and a framework” in British law.

The headline on the piece, published in The Times read: Keir Starmer: Trans rights can’t override women’s rights. ‘For 99.9 per cent of women, it is completely biological... and of course they haven’t got a penis,’ says Labour leader.

The former Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was also asked to define what a woman is in a recent interview. She later resigned amid controversy regarding gender law reform.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he will still read Harry Potter to his kids.

Hipkins took a moment to respond to Plunket's questions, which he said came “slightly out of left field for me”.

“But in terms of gender identity, I think people define their gender identity for themselves."

Plunket has been recently suspended from Twitter. Screenshots circulating online show the suspension is apparently due to his breaking privacy rules as well as the "hateful conduct rule".

British author J.K. Rowling, a prominent campaigner for what she calls women’s rights, appears to have criticised Hipkins’ response to the question.

His answer was picked up by Rowling, who said on Twitter: “In the interests of balance, someone should now ask women how they define Chris Hipkins”.

“I will still read Harry Potter to my kids," Hipkins said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said the issue was “not front of mind” but he stood by his answer.

“Ultimately, I'm aware that this is a very emotionally charged issue for some people, and as a leader, I don't want to contribute to that.”