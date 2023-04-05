Yeah, Nah: Was Jacinda Ardern a good Prime Minister?

Jacinda Ardern is set to leave Parliament after a 15-year political career.

In 2017, Ardern was met with a wave of support which saw her become Prime Minister. She was re-elected in 2020 in the biggest Labour victory in 50 years.

Stuff political editor Luke Malpass has argued Ardern’s legacy is a mixed one.

Malpass said: “Internationally, she excelled, putting New Zealand on the map and being a visible, effective and popular international leader. She gave masterclasses in political leadership after the Christchurch mosque attacks and in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

But some believe, domestically, she did not achieve enough.

During 2022 she slowly appeared to lose support. Fatigue from Covid restrictions and the cost of living pressures became major concerns.

What do you think? Was Jacinda Ardern a good Prime Minister? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern readies to go quietly into the political night

* 1News vs Newshub: The battle of the Jacinda Ardern exit interviews

* Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament this week for jobs with Prince William and Christchurch Call

* Royals' email to then-PM Jacinda Ardern reveals thoughts day after terror attack



1 NEWS John Campbell interviews former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the eve of her farewell speech in Parliament.