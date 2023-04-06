Greens launch investigation after MP Elizabeth Kerekere calls Chlöe Swarbrick a 'crybaby' in group chat

Chloe Swarbrick speaks to Stuff after the "crybaby" comment from a colleague.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick is refusing to be drawn on leaked messages from a colleague that reportedly called her a “crybaby”, saying she’s been called far worse things.

The party’s leadership has opened an investigation and “suggested” MP Elizabeth Kerekere stay away from Parliament after the messages appeared to show her referring to Swarbrick as a “crybaby”.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday night, Swarbrick would only say there was an investigation underway but she was focused on doing her job.

Earlier she laughed when 1News quizzed her about the comment and said, “I'm not sure if you've seen the comment sections on many media outlets, but I've been called far worse in my time”.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the messages looked to be “mean” and not sent “with a good heart”.

RNZ has reported on a leaked message that appeared to show Kerekere referring to Swarbrick as a “crybaby" in a Green Party group chat. Kerekere denied to RNZ that she called Swarbrick a crybaby.

At the time, Swarbrick was speaking on her alcohol harm minimisation bill. The bill did not pass its first reading.

RNZ reported part of the message sent by Kerekere said, "sucks that her bill goes through during list ranking!”

“Please Universe, pick my bill tomorrow.”

Parliament TV Green MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Julie Anne Genter, who sit behind Swarbrick, seemed to react to the message.

MPs Golriz Ghahraman​ and Julie Anne Genter could be seen on Parliament TV behind Swarbrick talking, with Ghahraman at one point appearing to gasp and put her hand to her mouth.

Neither Swarbrick or Kerekere attended question time on Thursday.

In a statement, Swarbrick said there was little she could say about the text.

"All I can really say is I'm focused on my work," she said.

She did not address a question about whether she considered Kerekere's text to be bullying.

Davidson said the texts appeared not to meet the standards of Green MPs and “looked to be mean”.

“We are disappointed and we'll be fully investigating. We are taking this really seriously.”

“On the face of it, the content of the messages appears to not be at all in the vein of working together and celebrating each other's successes. On the face of it, the message looked to be mean and not with good heart.”

Davidson said she and co-leader James Shaw “suggested that it would be in everybody's best interest that she not be here”.

Green Party Wellington candidate Tamatha Paul waded into the text debate. She posted in support of Swarbrick: “I would not be standing if it wasn’t for her believing in me. Thank you for being who you are, Chlöe.”​

Kerekere has read, but not responded to, Stuff’s questions about the text. She was asked if she regretted sending it.

The Green Party has released its initial list ahead of this year’s general election earlier this week.

Compared to the 2020 list, MP Elizabeth Kerekere jumped up from nine to four.

Kerekere resigned her Covid-19 portfolio in March last year after breaching restrictions by flying to Wellington two days after a household member tested positive for Covid.

Party members still need to vote on whether to support the ranking, or rank candidates in an order they prefer.