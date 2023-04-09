Labour selects Myra Williamson to run for Hamilton West

Myra Williamson is currently a legal advisor at Waikato District Council but will contest the Hamilton West seat in October.

Labour’s new Hamilton West candidate is an international law expert and local government professional who says she won’t be avoiding dairies amid crime fears.

Dr Myra Williamson has been picked to contest Hamilton West at the October election, and thinks her political rival, sitting MP Tama Potaka, is sending out “the wrong vibe” on retail crime.

“I saw the article in which Tama Potaka says he won't allow his daughter to go to the local dairy any more. I really disagree with that public statement that he made, and I think it’s the wrong vibe for a politician to be giving out, especially for small business owners who are trying to survive, to be saying that. I want to say that I go to my local dairy... We don’t have any intention of not supporting them.”

While Williamson is currently a legal advisor at the Waikato District Council, she has held academic roles at Waikato University’s law faculty and was granted a Borrin Foundation Travel & Learning Award which enabled her to complete the Women’s Leadership Development Programme at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School.

The first Labour candidate to contest a general election for the seat since Gaurav Sharma resigned from Parliament in October last year, Williamson says she plans meet and listen to constituents prior to the election.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people and listening to their concerns in the lead-up to the general election,” she said.

Asked if she felt it was her job to restore the status of the Labour Party in Hamilton West after the chaotic resignation of former MP Sharma, she said that Hamiltonians West were less concerned with “political machinations” and more so whether they could afford their rent, and continue to put food on the table.

She also reiterated the bread-and-butter approach of Labour leader and prime minister Chris Hipkins.

“Under Chris Hipkins’ leadership, our Government is making a difference where it matters most - taking a back to basics approach to address the cost of living and make life easier for Kiwi families. With cuts to fuel tax, income boosts for students, older New Zealanders and those working on low wages.”