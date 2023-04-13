Potholes and slips see tempers flaring at Thames public meeting

National leader Christopher Luxon and Coromandel MP Scott Simpson addressed residents at the Thames Civic Centre on Thursday.

Crowds at a public meeting in Thames on Thursday became frustrated when talk turned to their district’s pothole, the large slip on State Highway 25A.

After fielding questions about education and agricultural policy, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson prompted the audience of about 100 to ask Luxon his thoughts on the peninsula’s roading woes.

Instead, the audience answered.

Heman Ahlowalia was especially forthright in his comments to the National leader, imploring him to get the ball rolling with the road’s reconstruction.

READ MORE:

* 'Worse than Covid': Coromandel lashes out over highway fix

* Decision on fix for SH25A's crater-sized slip due by May

* Concrete piles 12m deep part of permanent fix for Hamilton-Raglan road



The owner of Tairua’s Pepe café and Bugger on SH25, Ahlowalia told those gathered that his two businesses had seen a 90% and 70% reduction in business on this time last year respectively.

He added that he was incensed that the region’s infrastructure manager, Waka Kotahi’s Jo Wilton was on holiday, to titters of agreement from the rest of the audience.

“The lady who’s looking after SH25A, Jo Wilton, she’s on holiday. I sent her an email and got one in return saying she was on holiday from the ninth of April until the second of May. This makes me very, very angry.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Business owner Heman Ahlowalia is not happy with the state of the roads.

Ahlowalia asked that the party’s transport spokesperson, Simeon Brown, who was also in attendance, to push “Minister Wood every Friday on the AM Show, like Erica Stanford did on immigration”.

With a poetic end to his rejoinder, Ahlowalia added that “while other countries are sending satellites to space, these guys can’t fix the road”.

Luxon told Ahlowalia he was right.

A fellow audience member said a trip that had formerly taken “less than two hours” to truck cattle from near Kopu to a farm near Morrinsville, had become a five-hour trip around the top of the peninsula.

Another told of sending an email to Transport Minister Michael Woods, only to receive a reply saying that it would take a minimum of two months before a proper response would be sent.

NZTA A huge repair job is ahead after the washout of a 130m wide chunk of SH25A in the Coromandel. The road runs across the base of the peninsula. Video first published March 27 2023.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson wanted to remind concerned residents that Wilton has “worked incredibly hard this year” and has a contractual right to a holiday, like every other New Zealander.

They also added that there was appropriate cover in place while Wilton was away.

“The work programme of Waka Kotahi to build, manage and maintain the state highway network in the region is not affected by individual employees using the annual leave to which all New Zealanders are legally entitled.”