A selection of revealing childhood pics of Christopher Luxon

Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition, reveals the first thing he'd do if elected Prime Minister in October.

In a little more than six months, Christopher Luxon could occupy the Beehive. Andrea Vance has spent months speaking to dozens of people including former and current colleagues, friends and people who have known Luxon personally or through his time in business or politics.

As part of that reporting the Stuff team has gathered some previously unseen images of the man who would be PM.

Supplied Christopher Luxon was born in 1970, to parents Kathleen (pictured) and Graham.

Supplied He has two younger brothers: Matthew, now a waste management specialist, and Karl, a hotelier.

Supplied His first school was Loreto College Primary school. Here he is on his first day.

Supplied The family lived in Bishopdale until Graham’s job as a sales rep took them to Auckland. Luxon, here aged 10, in Botany, the electorate he would go on to represent as an MP.

Stuff He went to the elite Saint Kentigern College, and then Howick College. Here he is at a school party in 1983.

Stuff Christopher with his mother Kathleen and brother Karl on a camping trip. To this day, the family love holidaying on the Banks Peninsula.

Supplied When the family returned to his home city, Christopher enrolled at Christchurch Boys High School. He had a part time job at a drive-thru restaurant and as a hotel porter.

Supplied He met Amanda aged 15, but they didn’t start dating until he was 19.

Stuff This is them on their first Valentines Day together.

Stuff He holds a Bachelor and Master of Commerce (Business Administration) from the University of Canterbury, which he attended between 1989 and 1992. He celebrated graduation day with his grandparents.

Stuff Luxon started a graduate management program with multinational packaged goods company Unilever. He worked for the company first in Wellington, and then Australia for five years, where he is pictured here.

Stuff Luxon went to London, then Chicago and was eventually promoted to be the president and chief executive officer of Unilever’s Canadian operations. He returned to New Zealand in 2011 to work for Air NZ.

Supplied Christopher and Amanda have two children: William and Olivia Luxon.

