A selection of revealing childhood pics of Christopher Luxon
05:00, Apr 30 2023
David White stuff.co.nz
Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition, reveals the first thing he'd do if elected Prime Minister in October.
In a little more than six months, Christopher Luxon could occupy the Beehive. Andrea Vance has spent months speaking to dozens of people including former and current colleagues, friends and people who have known Luxon personally or through his time in business or politics.
As part of that reporting the Stuff team has gathered some previously unseen images of the man who would be PM.