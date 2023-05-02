Auckland Council supports law change to allow restoration of derelict clubhouse

The Takapuna Boating Club is seeking a change of wording in the legislation that stipulates how it may use its Bayswater clubhouse, which was transferred to the club by an act of Parliament in 1923. (Video first published on April 22, 2021)

A landmark, derelict building on Auckland’s North Shore is one step closer to restoration, after Auckland Council agreed to support a change to the century-old legislation preventing the owners from properly maintaining it.

The Bayswater clubhouse on Sir Peter Blake Parade opened in 1923 after it was purchased by the Takapuna Boating Club under an act of Parliament.

The building was used for social gatherings, including regattas, dances, polling, card game nights, school reunions, wrestling and boxing tournaments until the boating club moved out in the 1960s.

Due to legislation strictly limiting what the boating club can do with the three-storey heritage building, it has sat in a dilapidated state for years.

The 100-year-old Auckland Harbour Board and Takapuna Borough Council Empowering Act states the building may only be used “for the purposes of boating-sheds, public swimming-baths, social hall, or for any similar or incidental purpose”.

David White/Stuff The Takapuna Boating Club used its Bayswater clubhouse until the 1960s. It has since fallen out of use.

Additionally, the building may only be leased for nominal rent to companies, incorporated clubs and societies not constituted for the purpose of private gain.

Takapuna Boating Club commodore James Jordan previously acknowledged the club had a social responsibility to fix up the iconic building, however it didn’t have the money to do so.

Following a Stuff story in April 2021, National North Shore MP Simon Watts drafted an amendment bill, which would allow the club to lease the building to tenants offering other activities – such as a café – to earn the club a small income to cover expenses maintenance, while improving public enjoyment of the area.

On Thursday, Auckland Council’s Governing Body passed the amendment, meaning the matter will go to public consultation for two weeks.

Takapuna Boating Club/Supplied In its heyday, the Bayswater Boating Club hosted regattas, dances, game nights and other social events

Following the consultation, which is yet to begin, Watts will introduce the amendment bill to Parliament, where it will be considered by the House of Representatives.

“[I’m] looking forward to shepherding a bill through Parliament that will update the law, so the boating club can make full use of this asset, and it can be preserved for future generations.”

Jordan said the club was “pretty happy” to get another step closer to bringing the building back to life.

“This is a huge milestone in enabling us to raise funds to renovate the building.”

David White/Stuff A legislation change would allow the Takapuna Boating Club to earn more than “peppercorn rent”, so it can maintain the building and cover its expenses.

The club has established a committee, made up of building experts, locals and members of the boating club, to manage the project and report back to the club board.

“The club wants to return there to do boating and we also want to enable local communities to have access to the building.”

“We will aim to include people in this.”

Without the legislation change, the boating club feared the building and its history will be lost.

“It’s an icon. That building will never be done again. We have a social responsibility to get that building back. We need to,” Jordan said in 2021.