PM Chris Hipkins meets Prince William

Prince William meets New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Kensington Palace.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with Prince William after arriving in London for the coronation of King Charles.

Hipkins was in the UK with a delegation of prominent New Zealanders for the ceremony, including Opposition leader Christopher Luxon.

The PM had confirmed before leaving that he would meet with “several” members of the royal family, including the King.

The coronation was scheduled for Saturday (local time).

Hipkins confirmed he would also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak​ at 10 Downing St.