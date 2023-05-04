Newsable today: Meka Whaitiri and waka jumping, colonial diamonds, and is the US running out of money?

Good morning team and May the 4th be with you, happy International Star Wars Day. Why not treat yourself to a cool jazz cover of the Cantina song from A New Hope? We’ll even chuck a link right here. All you gotta do is click. You’re welcome.

(Listen to the pod first though).

We kick off the show with the biggest story in the country right now: former Labour MP and Member for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Meka Whaitiri, has jumped ship and resigned from the party with the intention of standing for Te Pāti Māori at the next election. It’s messy, and the motivations are unclear, so we enlisted political scientist Dr Lara Greaves to talk us through the possible motivations and implications.

We might be staring down the barrel of a recession, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should hunker down and accept that the job you’ve got is the job you’ll have until things start to improve. Trade Me Job’s Matt Tolich joins us to chat about opportunity in times of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the US is a bit worried it’s going to run out of cash in June. How can a country run out of money? We ask Infometrics’ Brad Olsen.

And finally, Camilla is really leaning into the whole Queen Consort thing, with a custom bejewelling of her crown ahead of her husband’s coronation on Saturday. She’s replacing one great big colonial diamond with three slightly smaller colonial diamonds. But hey, at least the crown’s recycled?

Have a goodie, catch you tomorrow,

Emile

On the agenda today: