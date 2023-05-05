PM Chris Hipkins says fast-tracked UK FTA has 'potential' to grow GDP by $1b a year

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor speaks about the New Zealand-United Kingdom free trade agreement, which will come into force on May 31, 2023, after both countries announced the start date on Thursday, May 5, 2023.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the fast-tracked free trade agreement with the UK has the potential to grow New Zealand’s GDP by $1b a year.

But a UK minister says he doesn’t expect that the UK’s meat market will “change radically”.

Hipkins is in London for the King’s coronation and is meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday (UK time).

Sunak and Hipkins jointly announced overnight that the free trade agreement between the two countries will come into force at the end of May.

NZ-UK free trade agreement to come into force at end of May

The agreement, signed in March 2022, will mean 69% of current exports will be tariff-free from the first day it is in force. The remaining exports, which include fresh apple, butter and cheese, and beef and sheep meat, will progressively become tariff-free over 15 years.

The deal was initially hoped to be finalised by the end of 2022, but after political turmoil and two new prime ministers in the United Kingdom, the UK expected to bring the deal into force in mid-2023.

Hipkins celebrated the agreement at an NZ trade event in east London on Thursday night, local time.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, speaking at Parliament on Friday, said diary and meat exporters had “effectively been locked out of this market for 50 years.

“Ultimately it will be up to the exporters to take up these opportunities. This is an incredible opportunity for them at a time of significant global economic stress, but this takes us a big step forward.”

Pool/Getty Images PM Chris Hipkins says the fast-tracked free trade agreement with the UK has the potential to grow New Zealand’s GDP by $1b a year. He is in London for King Charles’ coronation.

Zespri UK and Ireland product manager Susan Barrow-Dodd said she was thrilled by the news as she had expected the agreement would not come into force until next year’s season.

Kiwifruit are currently subject to an 8% tariff which will be removed at the end of the month.

“We’re just about to start our season. I had hoped it might be in place for this season, but then I was told this season. Then this morning I saw the best email,” Barrow-Dodd said.

It had been a tough season in New Zealand, with the kiwifruit brought into the UK “strategic” rather than mass volume, she said.

“People don’t really know about the gold kiwi here. So it’s my job to raise that awareness now that it’s cheaper,” Barrow-Dodd said.

The UK is currently a very minor market for Zespri, with just $4.4m in pre-FTA exports.

Supplied Butter and cheese, and beef and sheep meat, will progressively become tariff-free over 15 years.

Tariffs on red meat are being phased out far more slowly, with a 15-year schedule for slowly rising quotas of tariff-free red meat.

The farming lobby in the UK pushed against the free trade deals with both New Zealand and Australia.

UK Investment Minister Lord Dominic Johnson, who was at the trade event, said the UK Government was in “complete support of farming and rural communities.”

“We have a very well-designed market structure in the UK - I think 80% of all beef is sold under the British label in supermarkets, and I don’t see that changing radically,” Johnson said.

“There are all sorts of other products that we both can make. And there’s seasonality that’s relevant - our seasons are diametrically opposed, which is very helpful. So if you think of the environment, you want to be growing seasonal products when they are naturally growing at the right time.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Michael Woodward and his wife Susie are thrilled to hear about the free trade deal with the United Kingdom. (First published 21/10/21)

“So the opportunity for us to have an efficient agricultural exchange is very high.

“But I’m sensitive to the fact that, you know, British lamb is delicious, and I’m going to be tapping into that whenever the opportunity arises.”

Melanie Brown, who owns a New Zealand restaurant and wine shop in south London, said it had become harder to get New Zealand food products into the UK, particularly as there was a perception that the distance between the markets meant the products were not sustainable.

“They don’t understand that the footprint of a truck coming from France is technically more than a ship coming from New Zealand,” she said.

She was hopeful that the FTA would see more Kiwis infiltrate the UK market.