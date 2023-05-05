Coronation: King's oath won't mention New Zealand

The prime minister is in London ahead of the monarch's coronation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the removal of New Zealand from the King’s oath is not a matter for him to comment on.

But a legal academic says the move underlines that New Zealand is an “afterthought” for the Crown.

Every country that King Charles III is the head of state of, other than the United Kingdom, will be referred to collectively as “your other realms and territories” when he takes his coronation oath on Saturday.

This is a shift since the last coronation in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II’s oath specifically referred to New Zealand among other realms.

The UK Government announced the change earlier this year, saying it better reflected the legal status of the oath and the UK’s relationship to other realms.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will ask the King: “Will you solemnly promise to swear to govern the peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, your other realms and the territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs?”

Hipkins, who is in London for the coronation despite admitting to being a republican himself, declined to comment on the change.

“Ultimately, that’s a matter for the Crown,” Hipkins said.

“At the moment the constitutional arrangements continue to be that the King is the head of state for New Zealand. As I've indicated over the last few days, I don't see that there's a groundswell of public opinion in New Zealand that that should change.”

Victoria University associate professor of law Dr Dean Knight said the removal underlined how little New Zealand mattered to the Crown.

“Make no mistake, the coronation is a big deal for the United Kingdom and for the British people – it’s the essence of their nation’s story

“But when it comes to the key constitutional act, the coronation oath, New Zealand is erased, blended into the postscript of ‘other realms’.”

“The coronation is a big reminder that New Zealand and the other realms are afterthoughts to the British Crown.”

New polling, released by the UK’s Michael Ashcroft, found a referendum on becoming a republic would likely lose if held tomorrow in New Zealand, with 44% voting to keep the monarchy and 34% favouring a republic.

However, 75% agreed that “in an ideal world” New Zealand would not be ruled by a hereditary monarch.