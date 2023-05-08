What is co-governance? Panellists at community discussion don't seem to know

A community discussion on co-governance at Te Herenga Waka o Ōrewa Marae left some attendees with more questions than answers.

The discussion at Te Herenga Waka o Ōrewa Marae in Auckland on Saturday was planned to allow robust and respectful debate after a controversial Stop Co-Governance meeting in Ōrewa in March.

The March meeting, organised by evangelical preacher Julian Batchelor, erupted into chaos when it was interrupted by protesters from the marae and Ngāti Manuhiri.

Saturday’s meeting at the marae lacked the hostility of Batchelor’s event, however it seemed most in attendance – including some of the four panellists – did not understand the essence of co-governance.

According to the Office of the Auditor General, co-governance involves: “Arrangements in which ultimate decision-making authority resides with a collaborative body exercising devolved power – where power and responsibility are shared between government and local stakeholders.”

Original panellists for the discussion on Saturday were Massey University associate professor and expert in Māori development Dr Fiona Te Momo​ (Ngāti Porou), Rodney Local Board member Guy Wishart​ and former NZ First and National party politician Tau Henare​ (Ngāti Hine).

Chris McKeen/Stuff Those attending a co-governance discussion at Te Herenga Waka o Ōrewa Marae were welcomed with a pōwhiri.

However, Henare stood down from the panel after organisers stated they were under the impression he would provide a viewpoint against co-governance, due to his past political allegiances. He was replaced by Democracy NZ candidate for Whangaparāoa Bill Dyet​ and an organiser of the earlier Stop Co-Governance meeting Darag Rennie​ – both against co-governance.

Most of the 55 people who attended the debate wanted to learn more about co-governance – some claimed the government had failed to properly educate the public.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dr Fiona Te Momo described co-governance as Māori and Pākehā making decisions together.

The panellists were asked three times to define the concept.

“I’m still confused, I still don’t know what co-governance is – despite other people trying to get the panel to answer that question,” one attendee lamented.

Te Momo explained co-governance – citing the example of the Tertiary Education Union – as Māori and Pākehā sitting together at the decision-making table.

An example of this was councils, iwi (tribes) and hapū (subtribes) working together to look after land under hapū-ownership.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Democracy NZ candidate for Whangaparāoa Bill Dyet admitted that he was still learning about co-governance, but was concerned it gave Māori more voting rights.

“When Māori are at the table, they look holistically.”

Wishart, who has experience with co-governance as deputy chairperson of Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara, said decisions are reached through discussion and consensus, not when someone backs down.

He believed co-governance would create a “harmonious society”.

“Māori should have equal representation with non-Māori on a governance.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rodney Local Board member Guy Wishart believed co-governance would achieve a “harmonious society”.

Dyet, who earlier admitted he was still learning about the concept, was unable to give any examples of co-governance where the consequences had been negative.

“Co-governance hasn’t been around very long.”

However, he worried co-governance would give Māori more voting power.

“I fear we are heading towards an apartheid system.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Darag Rennie said he doesn't trust the information the public has been given regarding co-governance.

Rennie claimed Māori had conceded sovereignty to the Queen when signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi/The Treaty of Waitangi. Because of this, he believed Māori should not have more voting power than him, an immigrant from Scotland.

He was critical of academics weighing in on the co-governance debate.

“A democracy is only as good as the information that is given... Until people are given the truth, no one can make up their right minds.”

Discussion moderator Claire Turnham kept the peace by inviting attendees to take deep breaths during tense moments of debate.

The meeting was organised by Jake Law of the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board, Labour candidate for Whangaparāoa Estefania Muller-Pallares and Julian and Lynette Joy, who attended the Stop Co-Governance meeting.