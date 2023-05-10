National's Christopher Luxon officially rules out working with Māori Party

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has ruled out working with the Māori Party.

Luxon had previously said it was “highly unlikely”, or near impossible for National to agree to a coalition agreement with Te Pāti Māori to form the next government.

Last month, while campaigning at a dairy farm near Morrinsville​, he indicated there was no chance he’d work with Te Pāti Māori.

Asked, “Are you going to be able to win the election by working with the Māori Party?”

He replied: “The short answer is no.”

A spokesperson for Luxon later said he hadn’t intended to fully rule out working Te Pāti Māori, but wanted to make it clear that forming a coalition with either party was “highly unlikely”.

Just last week, Luxon also avoided ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori – after questions arose once again following Meka Whaitiri’s shock defection from Labour.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff No deal with Luxon: The Māori Party’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Meka Whaitiri, and Rawiri Waititi won’t be working with National, says Christopher Luxon.

Asked if he was ruling out forming a coalition, last week, Luxon returned to the statement that it was “highly unlikely”.

“The Māori Party have ruled themselves out of working with us, and so they are very much in partnership with the Labour Party and the Green Party. And as you see, it’s pretty party fluid with people moving between Labour Party and Māori Party.”

But on Wednesday morning, the National Party issued a press release titled: “Luxon rules out Te Pāti Māori.”

It said: “National has ruled out coming to any arrangement with Te Pāti Māori in forming a National-led government after the 2023 election.”

By ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori, Luxon may have backed himself into a corner come election time.

Virtually all public political polls put Te Pāti Māori either in a kingmaker position, or within the margin of error of being that.

It is likely Te Pāti Māori will gain MPs after the election. Whaitiri’s defection to Te Pāti Māori, having spent a decade as the MP for Ikaroa Rāwhiti, has opened the East Coast seat up for competition.

There are other Māori electorates which could switch this year, most obviously Te Tai Hauāuru where Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will go up against newcomer Soraya Peke-Mason​ after Adrian Rurawhe opted not to stand for re-election in the electorate.

If Te Pāti Māori does boost its numbers, then based on current polling it would be very difficult for Luxon to find the numbers to become prime minister.

Luxon said he was officially ruling out working with the party because he thought it had changed too much since National last formed a coalition, with the founding co-leaders Tariana Turia and Pita Sharpes.