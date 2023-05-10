Messy week in Parliament turns fiery, as Debbie Ngarewa-Packer launches tirade against Labour

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer launches into attack on Labour for voting down her bill that would ban seabed mining.

A messy week in Parliament has turned fiery, with Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer launching a tirade against Labour for its refusal to back her proposal to ban seabed mining.

Ngarewa-Packer gave an impassioned speech in the House on Wednesday afternoon before much of Parliament voted down her member’s bill, which would ban any future Government from permitting any seabed mining, and revoke all current permits – including the Maui gas field.

“I feel insulted that I’ve had to sit here and listen to you pretend you understand what’s going on here. You don't. It’s been insulting to our people, we’ve had to watch these amateurs sit here and talk about things they have no understanding of,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

The fracas between Te Pāti Māori and Labour came on a day when National Party leader Christopher Luxon ruled out working with the indigenous rights party, effectively determining Te Pāti Māori would only have a path to power through Labour.

And it came during a week when Te Pāti Māori caused upset in the House, after it brought in its new party member, Meka Whaitiri, who has defected from Labour.

"Where are we today whānau, when we show in the world that it's okay to protect the international water but your own people don't matter. Your own people. A Government with the largest mandate, a Government with the largest Māori caucus,” Ngarewa-Packer said, in the speech.

“We do a lot of work together. But I'm going to put it to my colleagues today, particularly to my colleagues in Labour, because you know what the foreshore and seabed [law] did to us. You know what you moved that.

“I put to you, you are a real disappointment to our whanau.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, left, in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Her supporters in the public gallery then launched into a haka. Banning seabed mining is an “absolutely a hard line policy” for Te Pāti Māori, an issue Ngarewa-Packer campaigned on for years before entering Parliament.

The Labour Government said it would not support the bill last week, and instead promised a select committee review of the issue. The Government has also called for a conditional moratorium on seabed mining in international waters, due to concern experimental mining of part of the Pacific Ocean may begin before international rules can be set.

Environment Minister David Parker, speaking to reporters earlier in the afternoon, said he was “always concerned to protect the environment”. But he said Ngarewa-Packer’s bill would threaten the country’s electricity supply and industries that needed gas, “for the likes of dehydrating milk”.

"We disagree on some things, we no doubt agree on other things. We'll do what is the principled thing and it would have been wrong to vote for legislation that retrospectively, without compensation, cancelled the permits for the extraction of gas in the Taranaki region.”

Labour, National and the ACT Party voted down the bill. The Green Party supported the bill.

Northern Advocate/Supplied Pakiri seabed sand mining protesters voice their opposition as McCallums sand mining ship moves by. Pakiri and Mangawhai sandspit are among the final stronghold of the endangered fairy tern, with only about 40 of the birds left in New Zealand. Sand mining opponents say the birds' nesting and feeding habitats are threatened by the resource extraction

Ngarewa-Packer appeared confused when she was called to the vote – first saying “three votes opposed”, though her party has only two MPs, officially, in Parliament, and was in support of the bill.

It was the second stir in Parliament caused by this week Te Pāti Māori this week.

On Tuesday afternoon ejected the two Te Pāti Māori co-leaders for knowingly breaking the rules by launching into a haka to welcome Whaitiri back into the House, without the approval of other parties.

After these scenes, Luxon on Wednesday morning ruled out working with Te Pāti Māori after the election, saying the party’s behaviour was “incredibly disrespectful”.

Te Pāti Māori had potential to hold the “kingmaker” position at the election, according to some recent polling, however an alliance with National had been unlikely given both parties had effectively counted it out.

In her speech, Ngarewa-Packer blasted National: “I hear somebody to my right say, ‘This is why we won’t support you, and won’t do business with you’. Well you remember that on October the 15th – don’t you dare ring me”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson being ejected from the House by the Speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the afternoon, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was booted from the House for repeatedly interjecting as ACT MP Nicole McKee asked the Government whether it would support ACT’s policy to build 500 more prison beds.

“That's how to keep people in danger,” Davidson interrupted.

After apologising, and again interjecting, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe ordered her out of the House.