Watch live: Hipkins and Luxon to face off as Government tries to refocus post-Whaitiri

After a dramatic and messy start to the parliamentary week on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will try to refocus on issues other than Meka Whaitiri in the House.

National’s Christopher Luxon will question Hipkins, as the House meets for question time at 2pm. Watch the livestream above.

Meanwhile, Luxon held a press conference earlier on Wednesday to officially rule out working with Te Pāti Māori.

He criticised the party for performing a haka to welcome Meka Whaitiri back to the House on Tuesday.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said Te Pāti Māori had knowingly broken the rules by not getting the approval of other parties to interrupt proceedings, and so he booted co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer from the House before question time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis will be focusing on tax, when question time kicks off at 2pm.

Waititi, Ngarewa-Packer and Meka Whaitiri don’t have any primary questions to ask the Government.

But National, the Greens and ACT would be asking about a range if issues, from tax to crime and education.