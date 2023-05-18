Newsable today: the potential frills in Grant Robertson's 'no-frills' budget

Morning everybody.

It’s Thursday, and Budget Day, but before we get to that, news continues to come from the tragic fire at Loafer’s Lodge hostel in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

Police are now treating this as a homicide investigation, and while I can only speak for myself here, there is a lingering sense of disbelief that something like this could happen in Aotearoa’s capital in 2023.

Stuff’s reporters have been working day and night piecing together what happened and why, so we’re joined first up by The Post’s editor, Caitlin Cherry, with the latest on what we know, and what questions remain unanswered.

Elsewhere, it’s budget day, the government will reveal how it plans to spend its money - OUR money, really - over the coming months and years. Political editor Luke Malpass is here to chat about what we might see, and what difficult decisions our politicians have to make.

And finally … do you know anyone named Kyle? If so, send this episode to them. They’ve got the chance to be a part of history.

Have a good one, take care of yourself, and we’ll catch you tomorrow.

Emile

On the agenda: