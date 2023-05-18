Yeah, Nah: Do you think the Budget will be good for you?

It’s Budget day.

That means it’s time for the Government to reveal how it plans to spend its money which, as taxpayers, is our money too.

Grant Robertson will on deliver a Budget he hopes will repel the Opposition’s claim he has been irresponsible with the nation’s finances.

Robertson’s priorities for Budget 2023 are supporting people with the cost of living, delivering essential services, cyclone recovery and resilience - including economic resilience - and fiscal sustainability.

Many are hoping Infrastructure, health and education are also prioritised. Ensuring the nation has reliable electricity, clean drinking water and transport networks are also key concerns for many Kiwis.

Robertson and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins have already unveiled how $1.475 billion will be spent – with $1bn earmarked for immediate use to restore public infrastructure in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and its devastating flash flooding, slips and silt.

Another $400 million will go towards schools, while $73.5m is earmarked for family and sexual violence prevention services spread over the next four years.

The Government has said it will build an extra 300 classrooms and up to four new schools to accommodate 6600 new student spaces over the next four years.

