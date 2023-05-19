Watch: How the Government's inflation forecast has changed over time

Firstly, the consumers price index (CPI) which you’ll see above is a measure of inflation for New Zealand households.

It records changes in the price of goods and services – basically it helps us understand how pricey it is to live in New Zealand.

Over the last four quarters (April 2022 through March 2023), inflation is up 6.7% according to Stats NZ. That effectively means you're spending 6.7% more on each transaction you make.

The animation above shows the recorded and forecast CPI figures for the budgets since 2018.

The solid line on the left shows the actual inflation, recorded incrementally each year. The dashed lines are the forecasts from the Government budgets, always looking 5 years into the future.

You’ll notice a major shift by Budget 2022, with inflation shooting up way above what previously expected. That encapsulates visually what the crisis we're living through right now looks like.

Important to note, as previously on Stuff, that inflation does not affect all equally.

