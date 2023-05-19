Billiards and babies as Hipkins comes to Hamilton

Funding for two-year-olds in early childhood education got a "really positive response", Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said. And a Hamilton youth hub will support older children to give them "better choices and better options".

While it’s nobody’s official job to begin an election, the prime minister certainly made a go of it in Hamilton on Friday.

It was a day of billiards and babies as Hipkins consolidated prior spending commitments at the opening of a youth centre partly funded by Government crime prevention cash, and at a childcare centre, following the extension of 20 hours free childcare to 2-year-olds.

Hipkins arrived in Hamilton under skies threatening rain, but as the day wore on and the sun emerged it was apparent he wasn’t in town to simply to say hello – he was here for votes.

With the election 148 days away, he appeared at ease with microphone in hand on Norton Rd. The erstwhile police minister referenced the “partnership” approach at the heart of the new youth hub.

In the audience were those who, with a million dollars of city council cash – each dollar matched by the Government - had made an attempt at halting youth crime in the city.

Their plan? The new Kirikiriroa Family Service Trust youth centre coined Kimi Manaakitanga.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hipkins cuts the ribbon on the new Kimi Manaakitanga centre as Hamilton’s Mayor Paula Southgate, and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson look on.

The youth hub, open 24/7, is tangible evidence, Hipkins said, of the Government’s wraparound approach to combating youth crime. With kaimahi (staff) available around the clock to provide mentoring and support to young people at risk of offending (often reoffending) the hub would be at the vanguard of the city’s attempts to demonstrate to young offenders another way forward.

Hipkins’ joviality was front and centre on Friday. He opened his speech at the youth centre acknowledging that if he introduced each of his acolytes individually, he’d “take up most of the remaining time”.

The marquee set up on the car park of a scout hall was full of a who’s who of government: Minister of foreign affairs Nanaia Mahuta, corrections minister Kelvin Davis, police Minister Ginny Andersen Greens co-leader Marama Davidson and Hamilton’s mayor Paula Southgate listened as the prime minister recalled how countless phone calls and conversations with Southgate had made Kimi Manaakitanga happen.

Hipkins was also keen to show that his days at the cossie club were put to good use. Cue in hand and sinking solids on the baize, it was apparent that he hadn’t seen the inside of the Upper Hutt branch in some time as he took on one of the hub’s patrons at pool.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hipkins shows off his pool skills as Zarian Growe-Lolesi​, left, police minister Ginny Andersen and Kade MacKeiewhanga​ look on.

Before a hāngi lunch and a briefing about an extension to the Government’s fast track program, Hipkins was offered a wero (challenge) by Mychael Hill-Harris​, one of the trust’s young spokespeople.

“I want this to be the foundation of more of these sorts of projects.”

In response Hipkins told reporters that Hill-Harris’ challenge would be heeded.

“We're absolutely interested in evidence-based solutions when it comes to youth offending, we want to do things that work, things that reduce the number of young people, and that .. gets them back onto the straight and narrow as quickly as possible. We don't want to do things that ultimately make the cycle worse, which a lot of our criminal justice approaches in the past have done.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hipkins checks out a puzzle with new friends at Little Learners early learning centre in Dinsdale.

After highlighting commitments made to communities like Nawton, one of the city’s most deprived areas, Hipkins and his entourage travelled to Dinsdale, one of the city’s squarely working-class suburbs and the neighbourhood in which Ardern flatted as a student.

His visit to Little Learners early learning centre would coincide with the public’s digestion of the Thursday’s budget centrepiece: the extension of twenty-hours free childcare to two-year-olds.

In a room full of them and their teachers, Hipkins was at ease competing puzzles, moulding playdough and putting the world to rights.

Mother of ten-month-old Frankie, Erin Cosgrave​, said that the policy would mean she could go back to work earlier that expected, an attractive prospect in trying financial times.

“I have two little ones. I’ve got a six-month-old, so it’s great. It will make a difference... It’s sort of the difference between me being able to go back to work. It means once I’m back at work we’ll have money left over rather than it all going on childcare.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The extra early childhood care funding will go a long way for the family of Erin Cosgrave, centre. She’s pictured with Macey Coley and Max Cosgrave.

As the prime minister departed, there was time for a brief photo with the party’s candidate for Hamilton West, Myra Williamson.

Despite saying otherwise, Hipkins was clearly priming himself and his party for an election campaign that could hinge on the political and economic decisions he makes now. Asked, for instance, if the budget was a cynical attempt to prevent the National Party rolling back popular policy should they get elected, Hipkins spoke from the script.

“It's difficult to know what the National Party's position is on prescription. Yesterday, they were saying they were going to reintroduce the prescriptions. Today, they're saying they're going to target them. They don't seem to be particularly consistent between any of these spokespeople about it exactly what it is that they're proposing to do.”