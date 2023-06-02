Nearly 6400 voters go to Māori roll, how are things looking toward election time?

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says the passage of a bill making it easier for Māori to choose which electoral roll to join will mark "a great day for democracy".

New data from the Electoral Commission shows that nearly 6400 voters of Māori descent have jumped to, or have just enrolled on the Māori roll.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The increase comes two months into the reformed Māori Electoral Option where the country’s 500,000-plus Māori voters, now have the option of switching between the general and Māori roll before, July 13.

Prior to that, Māori could only change rolls every five years at the time of enrolling to vote – within that timeframe Māori had only a four-month window to make the switch.

Of the 6329​ additional Māori voters, 5518​ switched from the general roll and 811​ were new enrolments to the Māori roll.

At the same time, 4801​ people switched from the Māori roll to the general roll, and 449​ Māori have registered to vote on the general roll, which means that the Māori roll saw a net increase of 2607 ​people.

Political expert and academic Dr Rawiri Taonui said the increase of voters switching to the Māori roll from the general roll was a “return to normalcy”.

“What we’re seeing is a return to the usual, what we’re likely to see is a net growth on the Māori roll and possibly a decline on the general roll,” he said.

Taonui said the larger shift of Māori voters to the general roll was a “one off”.

The last time Māori were able to switch rolls in 2018, nearly 8000 people made the switch from the general roll to the Māori roll.

Of the 8000 that entered the Māori roll, nearly 3500 were newly enrolled Māori voters.

However, over 10,000 Māori voters made the switch to the general roll, a trend Taonui said won't take place this time as it was a “reaction to the National-Māori Party alliance”, and the Māori roll was instead likely to see higher numbers before the option end date.

Taonui said the transfers were good for the “health” of the Māori seats, especially heading into election season.

“[The transfers] tend to show that Māori voters are thinking strategically about who they want to support. It’s good for the democratic health of the Māori seats,” he said.

Stuff Data from the Electoral Commission shows the Māori roll has grown throughout every option period since 1997.

Strategic voting and support for Te Pāti Māori were likely to be factors as to why people were transferring, he said.

Data from the Electoral Commission shows that the Māori roll has grown throughout every option period since 1997.

Māori voters have until July 13 to make a decision on what roll they will vote on.

People can enrol, update their address, and change rolls if they would like to online at vote.nz, or call 0800 36 76 56 to ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them in the mail.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article, using figures supplied by the Electoral Commission, stated that the number of Māori voters to transfer and enrol on the Māori roll was 6700. It is actually 6400. (Amended 10.25am June 2, 2023)