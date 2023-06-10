National and ACT could form government, according to latest poll

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has told the Auckland Business Chamber a future National Government would provide a "receipt" to taxpayers.

The latest political poll suggests National and ACT can still form a centre right government.

A Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll showed National on 35.7% and ACT on 12.7%, while Labour’s support dropped 0.9 points from last month’s poll to 32.9%. The Greens were up 2.7 points to 9.7%.

Assuming all current electorates are held, according to the poll, National is unchanged on 46 seats while Labour is down two seats to 42. ACT was on 16 seats while the Greens picked up three seats to reach 12.

The Māori Party is down one seat, to four.

The combined projected seats for National and ACT was 62 seats, unchanged from the previous month. National has ruled out working with the Māori Party.

On net favourability, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dropped 3 points to +19%. National leader Christopher Luxon increases 5 points for a net favourability rating of -2%.

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research from Wednesday May 31 to Tuesday June 6. It surveyed 1000 eligible voters, including 700 either by landline or mobile phone and 300 by online panel.

The margin of error is 3.1%.