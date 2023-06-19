National doubles down on law and order after Ōpōtiki gang funeral

National leader Christopher Luxon wants to make gang membership “an aggravating factor” for judges handing down a sentence.

The National Party has waded deeper into the politics of law and order, promising to create tougher sentences for gang members.

In his policy announcement in Auckland on Sunday, National leader Christopher Luxon said that gangs “thrive by preying on the most vulnerable individuals, peddling addiction, intimidation, and widespread misery wherever they set up shop".

It came after a Mongrel Mob funeral in Ōpōtiki last week saw business and school closures in the town. It is also the latest in a number of tough-on-crime measures that National has been proposing and law and order looms large as an election issue. An Ipsos Issues Monitor survey released earlier in June showed crime now the clear second most important issue to voters.

“National believes the visible presence of gangs in communities can lead to prolonged fear and intimidation for victims who have suffered at the hands of gang-related offences,” Luxon said

Queens Arcade Owner Ian Wright, who attended the announcement, welcomed the policy, stating it was needed not just for the historical building complex, but for all of Aotearoa.

“I think [the policy] is a step in the right direction. Clearly, there aren’t consequences in what’s happening otherwise we wouldn’t see the increase in offending,” he said.

“Things are out of control in New Zealand, it's not the country that we’ve all been brought up in and that we’re so proud of.”

Wright said change had to come from the top, and there needed to be consequences for gang members.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon has promised to create tougher sentences for gang members.

However, human rights lawyer Michael Bott said the policy announcement was nothing more than a ‘'populist, simple solution’' to a complex range of issues.

“What you’re doing is imposing a sentencing regime which is directly punishing someone for their freedom of association,” he said.

“So straight away, the [proposed] legislation is impeding our freedom of association.”

Abigail Dougherty & Tony Wall/Stuff Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members gathered in Ōpōtiki for the funeral of slain Barbarians boss Steven Taiatini.

He added that the policy was ‘’penal populism’’, for people that “like simple solutions”, stating there were complex factors of social depravation that caused people to join gangs in the first place.

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said National had announced “something that has zero value and feeds into their failed values”.

“Whoever wrote this is completely unaware of sentencing precedents.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said National had announced “something that has zero value and feeds into their failed values”.

“At best we’re dealing with an incompetent political party on justice, at worst … they’re just saying things that will have no impact but will sound good to people who don’t know.”

NZ First leader Winston Peters was quick to welcome the proposal - pointing out on Twitter he announced it as a policy in March, saying his party “will no longer allow gangs to run amok on our streets …”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters was quick to welcome the proposal.

This comes after Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said the death and subsequent tangihanga of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini had ‘‘become a political football’’.

“I'm never going to glorify gangs but everyone has to remember they’re people and if you’re in need of help they’re going to help you.”