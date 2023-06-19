Political party DemocracyNZ in turmoil after candidate exodus

The fledgling political party led by former National MP Matt King has lost one-third of its announced candidates over a dispute with party leadership.

Stuff understands at least five candidates - Lee Smith, Steve Cranston, Dr Matt Shelton, Kirsten Murfitt, and Bill Dyett - are no longer with DemocracyNZ.

Their candidate profiles have been scrubbed from the party’s website.

It suggests political peril for the party King formed late last year, after he resigned from National over its support for vaccine mandates.

Its polling has oscillated between 1-2%, well short of the 5% threshold, meaning its fortunes likely rest on King’s candidacy in the Northland electorate which he won for National in 2017.

It is understood that the exodus came after Cranston – who is also a prominent member of Groundswell NZ – was fired by the board on Saturday after expressing discontent with the actions of senior party figures. That resulted in the other candidates quitting in protest.

Discontent had been simmering for months over the party’s culture, leading to volunteers and members leaving the party.

Four of the candidates released a joint statement on Monday morning, stating their belief that the party’s culture did not give confidence they could successfully implement changes if elected.

“We assure you that the decision to leave has been extremely hard,” they said.

“We have continued to campaign for months even as we tried to resolve the issues. Unfortunately, the Board has been unwilling to address the issues raised and make the changes that many of the candidates and volunteers are asking for.”

It is a rapid implosion for a party that formed less than a year ago. On Saturday, several now-departed candidates posted content on their official party-affiliated Facebook pages, showing no sign of unease.

The departed candidates were among the party's most senior; Smith, Cranston, and Murfitt were the first three candidates announced, and Shelton was the fifth.

In a joint statement, King and board chairman Danny Simms confirmed the departures and said the party remained committed to contesting the election.

“We understand this might be an unsettling and confusing time for some - but it is not uncommon to have candidates to decide to depart from a party before an election,” they said.

“We remain strong, united, committed, and focussed on the mission we embarked on when we started this party - which is to fight for our country and restore democracy in a fair and reasonable manner.”

In a video message posted on Facebook on Sunday, King sought to reassure party supporters.

“We’ve had a small number of candidates resign from the party,” he said.

“We want to let you know we are unified, the board is unanimous, our remaining candidates are solid, we will be contesting the election on the 14th of October... we are strong and unified, and we expect a good, solid result.”

He said he’d make a more detailed statement in the coming days.

DemocracyNZ has advertised its political platform as “freedom, family and farming”. Much of its rhetoric concerns opposition to the pandemic response and climate change regulations.

It had been seen as the leading light for the so-called freedom movement, which is split between various parties, including the Brian Tamaki and Sue Grey-led Freedoms NZ and the recently announced Leighton Baker party.