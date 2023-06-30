Kiri Allan 'yelled and screamed' at me, senior public servant says

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is in China, confronts questions about alleged issues in minister Kiri Allan's offices. Pooled video from RNZ.

A senior public servant, with decades of experience, says Cabinet Minister Kiritapu Allan “yelled and screamed” so loudly, staff in the office heard the telephone call.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they witnessed Allan’s interactions with younger staff members both from government agencies and her Beehive office in a meeting, as well as seeing her “absolutely berate” another official for 20 mins on another occasion.

Allan “strongly refutes” the allegations.

Another former senior official with a long history of public service, has also spoken to Stuff to confirm they had concerns about Allan’s dealing with staff. “Basically low trust and respect of public servants was [the] issue,” they said.

READ MORE:

* The mystery (withheld) text at the centre of the Kiri Allan situation

* Kiri Allan denies staffing issues: 'We run hard while we've got the ball'

* DoC boss raised concern about Kiri Allan after staffer quit Minister's office



And NEMA’s chief executive Dave Gawn, in a statement, said he “was aware of concerns regarding relationships in the minister's office, and that he understood action was taken to address these concerns.”

That makes four senior public service staff who have spoken publicly about workplace relationships relating to Allan, who is minister for justice and regional development. She formerly held the emergency management portfolio.

On Wednesday, Department of Conservation boss Penny Nelson said she raised concerns with Ministerial Services after one of her staff chose to leave a secondment early in 2022.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Kiritapu Allan at Parliament on Thursday

The anonymous senior official told Stuff: “She is very aggressive with people... I've had her yelling and screaming at me on the phone so loud that my staff in the room could hear it.”

They asked Stuff to withhold their identity because of concerns about “retribution and being vilified”.

The official recounted a difficult experience at a meeting. “She wouldn't let me speak in a meeting that I had set up with her to give her a briefing that she'd been asking for...

Do you know more? Contact andrea.vance@stuff.co.nz

“The poor staff are sitting there, with other people around the table...like a deer in headlights. She spoke as badly to the Kānoa staff as she did to her own.”

Kānoa is the regional economic development unit within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Allan “swings between aggression and passive aggression,” the official added.

They decided to speak out because staff need to have confidence that “this kind of behaviour is called out and addressed by public service leadership.”

In a statement, Allan said: “The minister strongly refutes these allegations. No complaints have ever been taken up with MBIE or myself and certainly nothing that resembles these allegations.”

MBIE has said no formal complaints have been made by staff about Allan's conduct and no staff were removed from the office because of concerns.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dave Gawn, pictured with Cabinet Minister Kieran McAnulty. Gawn led the Pike River Recovery Agency, was a United Nations, Head of Mission and Chief of Staff, and was Chief of Army in the Defence Force.

Ministerial Services, which staffs Beehive offices, said no formal complaints were received.

But last year “it supported improvements in workflow practices and administrative tasks to support Hon Kiri Allan’s office enabling it to work more effectively.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Allan said: “Parliament has been described as a robust working environment, and we deliberately work to address any issues or concerns early.”

Allan, who returned to Parliament on Thursday after taking mental health leave, has said she “never had any formal allegations made against me in any way, shape, or form”.

On responding to questions from media, she said: “I'm from the regions we do things a little bit differently, but I think I'm fair, I think I have clear expectations and when those aren't met, I’m clear about those as well.”

In a justice select committee on Thursday, National's party’s justice spokesperson, Paul Goldsmith, asked Justice chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite about any workplace issues.

Kibblewhite said he often checked in with his team in Allan’s office as the Beehive was “high pressure” and “high tension”. This team was “stable”, unchanged since Allan took up the justice job.

“We have lots of engagements, some of them are quite robust. I’ve had some very robust engagements with the minister, and I haven’t enjoyed all of them,” he said, without any ill-will.

Such engagements were had with an “ambitious” and “passionate” minister, he said, as Allan softly laughed. He said it was the “business of being a senior public servant”.