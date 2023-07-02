A brief history of all the Labour ministers recently in hot water

Chris Hipkins with ministers Stuart Nash, Kiritapu Allan, Michael Wood, Meka Whaitiri and Jan Tinetti on his mind.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins finds himself again troubled by questions about one of his ministers as allegations that Cabinet minister Kiri Allan treated staff poorly continue to circle.

It’s not something Labour wants to be talking about as the October 14 election nears, but it’s not the first time Hipkins has had problems with a minister.

Allan in the spotlight this week, has been accused of poorly treating staff.

Senior public servants have publicly confirmed the concerns, including one who said Allan had “yelled and screamed”.

The Department of Conservation boss said she raised concerns with Ministerial Services in 2022, and the NEMA chief has said he was aware of concerns that were being remedied, too.

Allan has strongly denied she treated staff poorly and said no “formal allegations” had reached her.

Prime Minister Hipkins said the claims were “largely based on speculation” and emphasised he had received “no formal complaints”.

He did confirm Allan’s office had been supported to remedy “some issues” with her office in the past.

Before that, it was Jan Tinetti who made headlines for misleading the House with incorrect attendance data.

Earlier, Michael Wood resigned for failing to disclose financial interests, Stuart Nash was sacked for divulging Cabinet conversation to donors, and Meka Whaitiri defected to Te Pāti Māori.

NZ PARLIAMENT In a rare move, Jan Tinetti was referred to the Privileges Committee on May 30 over an allegation she deliberately misled the House. (First published 08/06/23)

Jan Tinetti

The education minister “sustained an erroneous judgement” and displayed a “high degree of negligence”, the Privileges Committee found on Thursday.

It found that by failing to correct a misleading statement about school attendance at the earliest opportunity she caused the House to be misled, but did not intend to do so.

It was recommended she apologise to the House.

“On this basis, we do not find the Minister guilty of a contempt of the House,” the report stated.

Tinetti earlier faced a grilling on June 8 by MPs who alleged she deliberately misled Parliament about the attendance data.

STUFF Michael Wood's resignation as Government minister comes as new failures to declare conflicts of interest come to light.

Michael Wood

Just over a week before that, on June 21, Michael Wood was in the headlines.

He resigned as a Cabinet minister after multiple failures to appropriately manage conflicts of interest related to shareholdings.

The Prime Minister held an unscheduled press conference to announce Wood’s resignation.

The original failure to declare a conflict of interest was related to Wood’s shareholding in Auckland Airport, but then it was found his family trust held shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank.

Hipkins said these undeclared shareholdings meant Wood had not managed conflicts of interest in his roles.

“I have not managed this effectively, I take responsibility for it, and as such have submitted my resignation to the prime minister,” Wood said. “I apologise to him and the public for this situation.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Acting PM Carmel Sepuloni and Labour MP Kelvin Davis respond to Meka Whaitiri's defection to the Māori Party on Wednesday.

Meka Whaitiri

In May, Labour minister Meka Whaitiri announced she was switching sides and would contest Ikaroa-Rāwhiti election for Te Pāti Māori.

It was a move that blindsided the Prime Minister and her Labour colleagues.

The news broke while Hipkins was on a plane, heading for London. Stuff understands Whaitiri had not spoken to many – if any – Labour MPs about her planned defection.

She formally announced her intentions at Waipatu Marae, near Hastings, leaving acting PM Carmel Sepuloni and Labour’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis to face media shortly after in Parliament.

“This morning, I have officially notified the Speaker that I have resigned from the New Zealand Labour Party and have joined Te Pāti Māori effective immediately,” Whaitiri said.

She lost her ministerial portfolios shortly after.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins responded to an investigation into Stuart Nash's communications with his donors. Nash was dismissed as a minister in March after Stuff revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

Stuart Nash

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dismissed Nash as a minister in March after Stuff revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

Hipkins confirmed the people Nash emailed were donors to his campaign, which he said was a serious breach of trust and expectations for ministers.

“His conduct is inexcusable,” Hipkins said. “He is no longer a Cabinet minister and won’t be coming back.”

Nash, the minister for economic development, forestry and fisheries, was already on his “final warning” for breaches to the Cabinet Manual.

He subsequently announced he would resign at the October election.