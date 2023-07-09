The six little words that can kill a political career

Former National Party politician Aaron Gilmore; made famous by claims he once asked a waiter those six little words.

Recently, Sir John Key noticed someone was filming him eating his vegetable soup.

It sounds crazy, says the former prime minister, but this sort of thing happens all the time. Usually it’s just a sneaky photo, but this time it was definitely a video.

“They were obviously thinking if I spilt my soup – something I’m perfectly capable of – they’d capture the moment. I don’t know, it’ll probably be on TikTok somewhere.”

While Key says he’s mostly oblivious to this sort of attention, it’s part and parcel of being a politician, even a past one. No elected official can ever really be off the clock in public; nor should they expect to be.

“When I was in office I had something called the ‘front page test’: if you were doing something you wouldn’t want on the front page of the newspaper you really shouldn’t be doing it.”

Of course, that front page is where Wellington’s mayor found herself on Monday, strenuously denying allegations about her behaviour the previous Friday.

A waiter who’d served Tory Whanau claimed she was intoxicated, asked staff if they knew who she was, then left The Old Quarter restaurant without paying the bill.

In response, Whanau said she was tipsy during the night out with a friend and the pair did accidentally leave without paying, though the bill was settled the next morning.

But she denied she’d reached the stage of being cut-off from being served alcohol and, regardless of other patrons' later assertions, she never asked a waiter that awful, unforgivable phrase New Zealanders just won’t stomach: “Do you know who I am?”

That dinner has thrown into stark relief Aotearoa’s expectations of how our elected officials should behave – at least in public.

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore entered the national lexicon in 2013 after asking a waiter: “Do you know who I am?”

Aotearoa erupted in outrage; Gilmore ultimately left Parliament and a decade later his six-word phrase still lingers over both NZ and its politics.

“Nobody knew who he was,” says Key today, “but everyone did after that.”

