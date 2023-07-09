The Greens try to spark some Opposition energy with big election year dreams

The Green Party co-leader said she was excited to reveal a party manifesto that set the Greens apart from other parties.

ANALYSIS: The Green Party is dreaming big, but it’s facing down an election that may not be so dreamy.

It claims its internal polling shows one in three voters are considering the Greens as a real option this election. Imagine if they got all those voters and filled 33% of Parliament. Just the thought of that far-out fantasy drew enormous grins and roaring cheers from Greens, at the party’s conference this weekend.

What would they do with the power? “Well, let’s not play fantasy football here,” co-leader James Shaw replied, after the party published its large manifesto on Sunday.

The reality for the Greens is that even if the country is growing more receptive of its ideas, the party hasn’t managed to really increase its support. Meanwhile, its counterpart on the Right, ACT has overtaken it in the polls.

During her big speech to party faithful on Sunday, co-leader Marama Davidson celebrated the fact the party was still polling around 8%. That was the Green’s result at the 2020 election.

“We are consistently polling above our 2020 election night result, which is unprecedented for a smaller party in Government,” she said.

David White/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson unveiled the party’s election manifesto at the Green election year conference.

It’s true that minor parties normally struggle when they enter coalition agreements. Just look to United Future and Te Pāti Māori’s fate when they worked with John Key’s National, and most recently NZ First’s demise after working with Jacinda Ardern’s Labour.

It’s easier for minor parties to throw stones from the Opposition benches, where they pull no punches and can promise the world.

On Sunday, Davidson attempted to bring some of that Opposition energy back to the Greens after six years in Government.

Davidson unveiled a large election manifesto, featuring hundreds of promises spread across 42 pages.

The policies ranged from delivering free lunches to every school to recognising Palestine as a state.

How much of that is more than a pipe dream? Davidson said that was a question for voters. A big result could make some of those more obscure policies a reality.

David White/Stuff Marama Davidson and James Shaw were reconfirmed as the Green co-leaders during the party conference in Auckland.

Her speech on Sunday was far more energetic than day one of the conference. There were many cheers from the crowd, and sensational congratulations once she finished.

There was a marked mood change between day one, with Shaw’s climate change speech, and day two, with Davidson releasing the manifesto.

Day one saw party delegates vote on key party positions, including on whether they still supported the party’s leaders. Both co-leaders, Shaw and Davidson, passed their first election hurdle and won the confidence vote.

Little attention was given to celebrating Green victories. And with the grey Auckland skies, the confidence votes, and some remaining disquiet about the fallout with Elizabeth Kerekere, the first day of the conference was dampened.

David White stuff.co.nz Green Party co leader James Shaw has opened the Green Party election year conference.

Shaw’s climate change speech, where he urged Green supporters to rally behind the cause for a “less bad” world, did little to lighten the mood.

“A 1.3 degree world is less bad than a 1.4 degree world,” he said, before concluding: “No room for marginal improvements. This is it.”

He discussed a plan to reward landowners, through the Emissions Trading Scheme, for emissions sequestration and private conservation projects. This is in the works now, Shaw said, revealing Cabinet had approved work to start. This was used as an example of a Green win in Government.

But the main thrust of the co-leader’s speeches, and from their supporters, was that they wanted – or agreed – that much more needed to be done.

From their long wish list, the party co-leaders singled out housing, climate resilience, and wealth redistribution as the main priorities at this stage.

David White/Stuff James Shaw delivered a climate change and conservation speech on Saturday.

In housing and wealth, especially with calls for rent controls and wealth taxes, the Greens find themselves at odds with Labour. It’s a position the party is enjoying.

Davidson mentioned Prime Minister Chris Hipkins only once during her speech, and that was in relation to rent controls.

“The prime minister may well have ruled out rent controls, but if the one and a half million people who rent want a party that will uphold their right to a safe, healthy, affordable home and if people want better incomes paid for by a fair tax system, then that’s a vote for the Green Party,” she said.

On climate change, Shaw is somewhat captured. He constantly says he’s frustrated with the pace of change, but is himself the minister responsibile. Te Pāti Māori recently called for him to resign as climate minister given the Government’s progress to reduce emissions so far.

On social issues, and when it comes to tax, the Greens are free to attack the Government’s record.

Green members and volunteers have spoken a lot this week about wanting to capitalise on a point of difference between them and Labour. Issues of wealth and the state of the country’s houses are their early focus, as they attempt to draw voters away from the Labour Party.