Do landlords have to provide curtains?

Landlords had their chance to hear from future policymakers at a political housing panel hosted by the Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) in July.

A crowd of Auckland property investors were left baffled after being told by a Labour Party MP that private landlords in New Zealand hadn’t been providing curtains for tenants, and legally didn’t have to.

Mt Albert list MP Helen White made the comments at a political housing panel with candidates from four major parties, hosted by the Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) on Tuesday.

Candidates had been asked by a member of the crowd what they would do about “parasitic and greedy” landlords who were not being held to account.

White said that she had been lobbied by various community support agencies for a law change to require landlords to put curtains in their rentals.

“You would probably never dream of it, but a lot of landlords don’t provide curtains and the heat goes straight out the windows,” White said.

“A landlord can give curtains, but they’re not obliged to.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Helen White said that Habitat for Humanity had lobbied her for law change on curtains.

A landlord who identified himself only as Chris wasn’t prepared to let the accusations go unanswered.

“I’m a shark and a parasite, but I’ve bought enough curtains to support Spotlight. Every second tenant has to have them replaced because they get mouldy.”

However, according to Habitat for Humanity, White has a point. Chief executive Conrad LaPointe said it had launched a campaign named “curtain call” seeking support for a law change to require curtains.

He said his organisation had a curtain bank in South Auckland that provided 7500 curtains each year to tenants in private rentals.

Tenants are referred to the curtain bank by doctors after they suffer from illness related to cold or damp living conditions.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Twelve families got the keys to their new rent-to-buy homes developed by Habitat for Humanity Nelson in Stoke.

He said people were often surprised to learn that curtains were not already mandatory.

The “legal gap” appears to have come about because curtains are not specified in Healthy Homes legislation or in the building code.

“It’s like giving someone a jacket and gloves, but not a hat. The heat just disappears.”

However, that wasn’t what the crowd of landlords wanted to hear. One told candidates that increasing regulation on rentals had “scared the bejesus” out of him, and he wanted to know what policy candidates would bring in to support landlords.

“Investors are the engine room for providing new housing. We are the ones that go to the bank and take on the risk despite not knowing what will happen with interest rates.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Brooke van Velden and Chris Bishop were singing to a similar song sheet in friendly territory at the meeting of landlords held in Parnell.

The right brought out its big guns for the meeting with National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop and Act’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden in attendance.

Green Party’s Chlöe Swarbrick pulled out of the meeting the night before. A spokesperson from her office told Stuff she is “inundated” with event requests and couldn’t possibly attend all of them.

It is understood Labour’s Shannan Halbert escaped being drafted for the debate after injuring either his foot or back, depending on who was asked.

In his stead, was White, a list MP, and Green co-convenor Dr Lawrence Xu-nan - who has a doctorate in Egyptology.

Both Bishop and van Velden promised to restore no-cause 90-day terminations and interest deductibility for landlords, which was met by applause.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Green party co-convener Dr Lawrence Xu-nan, who has a doctorate in Egypotology, stood in for Chloe Swarbrick at the last minute.

It was claimed these measures would enable more housing and get people off the housing register.

“I had two MSD caseworkers beg me to bring back 90-day terminations, because people just won’t take a chance with prisoners or people with bad credit histories.”

However, Greens co-convenor Dr Lawrence Xu-nan, had a warning for landlords.

“Most people here are doing the best they can, but there are landlords out there that are giving you a bad name, and if we remove regulation more of that will happen.”