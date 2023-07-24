What we know about the Kiri Allan car accident

Chris Hipkins said his outgoing justice minister's portfolios would be shared between existing ministers.

A dent in the side of a black ute parked in an upmarket Wellington street marks how the career of a once high-flying Cabinet minister came to a sudden end with a crash and a bang.

Labour MP Kiri Allan resigned as Justice Minister after the car crash, and failing a breath test on Sunday evening.

Allan’s small white car collided with the parked ute about 9pm on Sunday on Evans Bay Parade, at Little Karaka Bay, which has around a dozen luxury waterfront homes.

Allan drove around a bend in the street, and then hit the ute which was parked on the side of the road, witnesses told Stuff.

The road is relatively wide in the area of the crash, and Allan had come around “a gentle right-hand bend”.

Allan's car was left sticking out and blocking the northbound lane after the crash, then later got towed.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Damage to the ute which Labour MP Kiri Allan crashed into while over the limit.

The force of the crash shunted the ute over a driveway and left dents, bumper damage and two flat tyres.

Allan was seen sitting in the car after the accident, said witnesses.

By 9.30pm, the white car had gone and there were no police at the crash site, said a reporter from The Post at the scene.

./Stuff Scene where Kiri Allan crashed her car into a ute (in red), with the location of the police at 9.30pm, after the crash marked in blue.

There were no police seen at that time in Evans Bay Parade, but there were a number of police a short drive around the bays, just east of Point Jerningham near Oriental Bay.

Allan was taken into police custody at Wellington Central police station, and released at 1am after being charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer. She also blew over the legal limit for breath alcohol and was given an infringement notice.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on July 24 that Allan was “not in a good space” and was found “in a very distressed state” after the crash on Sunday night.

Hipkins said he would not share his former MP’s explanation for the incident nor details of her mental health struggles that she revealed to him the morning after the crash.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last week in Wellington.

It was his understanding that Allan was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but that it had been initially unclear to him in the hours after the crash who was driving, he told a media conference this morning.

Details about the arrest and how Allan resisted the police at the scene of the crash were a matter for the police, he said.

Evans Bay Parade stretches 4.3 kilometres from Oriental Parade to Rongotai Rd and is one of the longest roads in Wellington.

Along with its upmarket houses and apartments, the busy street is home to one of New Zealand’s oldest schools, St Patrick’s, as well as two popular city parks.

During the week Monday to Friday there are speed and traffic management systems in place on a stretch of the street where a new cycleway is being constructed.

Brad Singh, Wellington City council’s transport and infrastructure manager, had warned residents earlier in the year, to be cautious on the roads while the work took place.

“We’re asking everyone who travels around the bays to take extra care and be patient while the work is being done.”