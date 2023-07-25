Prime Minister Hipkins failing to arrest regular Cabinet minister departures

The PM faced a myriad of questions about Kiri Allan's car crash, and the fallout as his justice minister resigned from Cabinet.

First a quiz - name the month Labour got through this year without sacking a cabinet minister, having one resign, or quit Parliament.

Give up? February.

Seven months. Five ministers gone, former Minister of Justice Kiri Allan the latest after drink-driving and resisting arrest.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern was first when she resigned in January, then left in April, as the hits keep on coming, with an election three months away.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan announces a new youth justice offence.

July is Groundhog Month, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins again working out new ways to explain a resignation, rather than prosecuting his bread and butter agenda..

Voters awoke on Monday to news Minister of Justice Kiri Allan was taken into police custody on Sunday night, charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer.

Allan announced her resignation as a minister by 7.12am, ending a stint in Cabinet in which she faced bullying accusations and stage three cancer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins reads a statement about Kiri Allan and her resignation after a car crash and arrest.

She had returned to full duties less than two weeks ago, after taking mental health leave.

Allan’s was the fourth resignation under Hipkins, and 13 since Labour formed a Government in October 2017 - with Meka Whaitiri resigning twice in that time.

While long-serving Governments are prone to meltdowns, with Labour nearing the end of its second term, this one has come earlier and is more melty than most.

Early departure roundup:

July 24, 2023: Former Justice Minister, Kiri Allan.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood sitting through Opposition questions about his Auckland Airport shares.

June 21, 2023: Transport Minister Michael Wood, after ignoring a series of warnings that shares he held put him in a conflict of interest with his portfolio. It was revealed his family trust held shares in Chorus, Spark, and the National Australia Bank that he did not declare. Wood had made or been involved in decisions relevant to the sectors in which he held these undeclared shareholdings. The minister had already been under scrutiny for not declaring a conflict of interest related to his shareholding in Auckland Airport while working as transport minister.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Meka Whaitiri.

May 3, 2023: Customs Minister Whaitiri quit to join Te Pāti Māori. Whaitiri said she would contest the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti election for Te Pāti Māori. Her Labour colleagues didn’t see it coming. The news broke while Hipkins was on a plane, heading for London. She lost her ministerial portfolios shortly after.

March 15, 2023: Former Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash was sacked in March after it emerged he’d been emailing business figures about private Cabinet discussions. Hipkins dismissed him as a minister after Stuff revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020. Those emailed were donors to his campaign.

“He is no longer a Cabinet minister and won’t be coming back,” Hipkins said. Nash, the minister for economic development, forestry and fisheries, was already on his “final warning” for Cabinet Manual breaches.

Stuff Stuart Nash.

January 19, 2023: Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announced she would stand down ahead of the election. She left Parliament in April.

December 13, 2022: William Sio announced he would step down at the end of the 2020–2023 term, due to family and matai (chiefly) responsibilities, He had been Minister of Courts, and Minister for Pacific Peoples.

December 13, 2022: After losing her police portfolio in a June cabinet reshuffle, Poto Williams said she would leave at the election.

June 13, 2022: Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced he would step down from Parliament “to spend time with his family as his youngest son starts school,” Ardern said.

July 22, 2020: Iain Lees-Galloway was fired as Minister of Immigration after it was revealed he had an extramarital affair with a former staffer, which was seen as a breach of ministerial standards.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Clarke answer questions on the bridge run today in Parliament.

July 2, 2020: David Clark resigned as Health Minister, in the wake of some missteps during government's response to Covid-19 that year. With the country in lockdown, Clark drove to a local park in April to go mountain biking. Three months on, he said it was clear he was becoming a distraction from the government's response to the pandemic, so “I've made the call that it's best for me to step aside." Clark later returned as minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs, but will not seek re-election.

September 7, 2018: Clare Curran resigned as Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Clare Curran saying she is a human being who could "no longer endure the relentless pressure I've been under". She had been facing controversies over her use of personal email accounts for official government business.

August 30, 2018, Whaitiri stepped down as Minister of Customs while an investigation was conducted into an alleged physical altercation with a staff member. Prime Minister Ardern fired her as a minister three weeks later, saying while Whaitiri was still disputing aspects of the event, there was no doubt there had been an incident.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Phil Twyford walks through the media to get to the House.

May 24, 2018: Phil Twyford dismissed from the civil aviation section of Transport portfolio, after making a phone call on a domestic flight, breaching civil aviation laws. On 27 June, 2019 he was replaced as Housing Minister and Minister of Economic Development. In a cabinet reshuffle in January, he lost his remaining ministerial portfolios.