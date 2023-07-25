Kiri Allan won't stand for re-election

Labour MP Kiri Allan has announced she will not stand for re-election in October.

In a statement posted online, she apologised to her supporters after being arrested on Sunday night. She said she would not stand for re-election as the MP for the East Coast.

“It’s time to step out of the arena. I’m not sure how long for, or if I’ll return,” she said.

“On that basis, I have decided I will not stand again in the East Coast electorate for this year’s election. I need to take time to heal myself and chart a new course for my life.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no way Allan could return to hold a ministerial role in his Government.

Allan was arrested on Sunday and charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer. She was the justice minister at the time, as well as associate minister for transport.

Police were called to a car accident on Sunday night, after the minister crashed into a parked car on the side of Evans Bay Parade in Wellington.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan has resigned all her portfolios.

She was found to be drink-driving, and given an infringement notice with police saying she registered between 250 and 400mcg on an alcohol breath test. She is due to appear in court on the other charges.

Allan agreed to resign as a minister early on Monday morning and returned home, with Hipkins saying she was taking some time to consider her future in Parliament.

On Tuesday, Allan said she was sorry and apologised to voters, to the Labour Party, and to Hipkins.

“Many people have placed their trust and confidence in me as a political leader. I have failed all those that put their trust and confidence in me,” she said.

“To the prime minister, I have undermined you and the trust you placed in me to do an important job for New Zealand. I cannot express the remorse I feel. I am so, so sorry.

“Second, to my colleagues and party members. I can’t describe how full of anger towards myself for letting you all down. I am so, so sorry,” she said.

Allan also confirmed she would stay in Parliament until the election, as MP for the East Coast.

In an apology to her electorate, she wrote: “I am so proud to have been your representative in Parliament, and I am so sorry to have let you down in a time when our region is hurting so much. I will continue to serve you as a MP until October and my offices are open with our arms wide open.”

Allan finished her post with a quote from former US President Theodore Roosevelt​. It starts: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

It was the same quote which another recently departed former minister, Stuart Nash, used when he confirmed he would not seek re-election in April.