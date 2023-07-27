Tova O'Brien: The Government has a distinct whiff of opposition about it

ANALYSIS: In politics nothing quite says “buggered” like a leaky caucus.

Caucus confidentiality like cabinet confidentiality should be sacrosanct.

And leaky caucuses are almost always the reserve of opposition parties.

So a damning leak to The Post from within Labour’s caucus spells serious trouble for Chris Hipkins. Leaks tend to beget other leaks.

There was a time, remember, before Christopher Luxon took over the leadership of the National Party when it felt that rarely a day went by that the caucus didn’t leak.

It was a remarkable political epoch which saw the party helmed by five different leaders in just a year and a half.

Reporters in parliament’s press gallery didn’t have to cast wide to find National MPs willing to breach the trust of their colleagues with a sly anonymous quote undermining their besmirched leader du jour.

When MPs were publicly lectured and chastised by the leadership for leaking, it only served to rile and antagonise their internal critics further which – surprise surprise – led to more leaks.

Even a lecture about disloyalty from the party doyen himself, Sir John Key, did nothing to quiet the dissenters.

When the factions are so entrenched, when they feel their side’s losing or - in the case of low list or marginal electorate seat MPs – their jobs are at stake, leaking is the last desperate gasp of self-preservation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins briefing reporters on Monday about Kiri Allan’s arrest and resignation.

Rewind to Labour’s nine long years in opposition and the story is almost identical to National’s.

The path from Labour leaders Phil Goff to David Shearer to David Cunliffe to David Parker (briefly) to Andrew Little to Jacinda Ardern was paved with leaks.

When the leaks are pouring so torrentially it’s hard to imagine the party ever drying out.

And they only ever do when a new leader can suitably impress and quiet all the factions in their broad church.

Ardern had no problems on that front, she was immediately recognised by her caucus as the possessor of that unique “stardust” that could turn their fortunes around and propel them back into power on a wave of “Jacindamania”.

Luxon likewise has cauterised the internal leaks, less because his MPs are anticipating a similar tsunami of Luxonmania but more out of sheer exasperation and having nearly exhausted all potential leaders with actual potential.

Minister and former party whip – the role tasked with keeping MPs in line – Kieran McAnulty was right to lament the gravity of this week’s leak, telling reporters in parliament on Wednesday, “I’m very surprised to hear that... It’s actually quite a serious thing and I’m disappointed to hear that it’s happened.”

Because leaking is a true hallmark of opposition and weakened leadership.

Not of a unified single-party majority government confident in their leadership.

A potential saving grace for Hipkins is that, once again, the issue isn’t necessarily seen as of his making. He’s not the one copping the full flack.

Emotions are also running high because of the nature of the story and the mental health concerns MPs rightly have for their colleague, so this isn’t necessarily the start of a spiral of agitation against the prime minister and his leadership.

Regardless, it will be concerning for the prime minister and his team as yet another news cycle goes by with Labour once again talking about itself rather than “bread and butter”.

Distractions and navel-gazing, two of the other most obvious signs of a wobbly opposition, seldom seen in a strong and stable government.