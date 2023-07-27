Police dogs used after Kiri Allan found away from crashed car

The PM faced a myriad of questions about Kiri Allan's car crash, and the fallout as his justice minister resigned from Cabinet.

Police dogs were used to track Labour MP Kiri Allan’s movements after she was found about 500 metres from her crashed car on Sunday evening, The Post understands.

The then justice minister resigned her portfolios after the late-night incident on Evans Bay Parade at Wellington’s Little Karaka Bay. She has since confirmed she will not stand for re-election in October.

It is understood Allan was found about 500m from the crash site, around Point Jerningham on the eastern end of Oriental Pde, and that police used dogs to gather evidence. The car she had been driving was still where a parked car had been struck.

A resident of Little Karaka Bay confirmed he heard dogs barking in a police car on Sunday evening.

Police and the Prime Minister’s office refused to comment on whether police dogs were used.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The then Justice Minister Kiri Allan resigned her portfolios after the late-night incident on Evans Bay Parade at Wellington’s Little Karaka Bay.

Allan has been charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer. She was given an infringement notice because a breath test showed she had drunk too much to drive.

Residents have described hearing a loud bang about 9pm and looking outside to see a large black ute shunted forward and a small white car sticking out over the city-bound lane.

One resident recognised Allan in the car in the immediate aftermath.

When a Post reporter arrived on the scene on Sunday, numerous police cars were spotted in Oriental Bay, about 500m from the crash.

Supplied The red star marks where the crash occurred, while the blue star is where Kiri Allan is thought to have been found.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the crash happened directly outside the house of a Justice Ministry official.

The Post reported Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ handling of the incident has also been under scrutiny, including whether it was appropriate to allow Allan to return to work after she took leave to look after her mental health – and whether key red flags about her behaviour, described by colleagues as “a ticking time bomb”, were missed.

Hipkins earlier said her alleged actions were “inexcusable”, but pointed to recent personal struggles, including the break-down of her relationship with journalist Māni Dunlop. He said she was experiencing “extreme emotional distress” at the time of the incident.