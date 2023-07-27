Te Pāti Māori lobs a grenade into election tax debate

Luxon had consistently said it was "highly unlikely" National would work with Te Pāti Māori to form a government.

Te Pāti Māori is campaigning on massive tax cuts for most workers, but it will whip up new taxes for companies, the rich and landowners.

Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have made the prime minister’s day a little more difficult with their massive new tax policy, which relies on a new suite of wealth taxes.

The prime minister may have avoided a tax fight on the campaign by ruling out a wealth tax or capital gains tax. But, if the left block is in a position to form a government after October 14, Chris Hipkins is in for an almighty clash with his coalition partners.

Te Pāti Māori released its tax policy on Thursday, going into October’s election. It joined the Green Party’s call for a tax-free income threshold and a wealth tax – but Te Pāti Māori went a step further.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. (File photo)

That means both of Hipkins’ most likely coalition parters are now calling for wealth taxes.

Te Pāti Māori pushed for a range of new taxes, targeting landowners, the rich and the profits of foreign corporates. And, as Stuff revealed earlier, it included an income tax-free bracket up to $30,000, offset by higher taxes on higher incomes.

Waititi positioned the policy as a Robinhood-style reimagining of the tax system.

He and Ngarewa-Packer called it a “radical” plan, and said they would be “staunch” in coalition negotiations to achieve tax reform.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Both the Greens and Te Pāti Māori say they will push Labour leader Chris Hipkins to accept a wealth tax.

Based on current polling, Hipkins will need at least one support partner if he wants to remain prime minister after October. National’s Christopher Luxon has ruled out working with Te Pāti Māori.

Ngarewa-Packer said the current system had the poor “subsidising the extravagant lifestyles of the rich”.

“Our tax system is doing exactly what it was designed to do, take money from the poor and give it to the rich,” said Waititi.

By the Māori Party’s own estimates, its new tax policy would gather up to $16.4 billion more revenue than the existing tax settings. A big chunk of that, $7b, would come from the party’s promise to “end tax evasion” by investing an extra $500 million into the Serious Fraud Office.

Waititi said the extra tax take would be enough to fund the party’s other policies – set to be announced across the campaign – to tackle poverty, and housing, health and education inequities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have released their election 2023 tax policy.

Their policy proposed a scaled wealth tax regime, ranging from 2% on accumulated wealth over $2m to 8% on wealth over $10m.

And Te Pāti Māori wanted to introduce a series of property taxes, with a “land banking tax” and “ghost house tax”.

There would also be added taxes for companies, with a proposal to increase the corporate tax rate from 28% to 33% and introduce a Foreign Companies Tax, set at 2%, to clip the ticket on profits being moved offshore.

These policies came on top of the party’s existing campaign to remove GST from kai.

For income tax, Te Pāti Māori proposed a 0% rate for the first $30,000. It would also slash the tax rate for the next bracket, proposing a 15% rate for income between $30,000 to $60,000.

The current system has everyone paying 10.5% on their first $14,000, with the rate rising to 30% for income between $48,000 to $70,000.

While Te Pāti Māori estimated 90% of workers would receive tax cuts under its plan, some high earners would need to pay more.

It proposed a new top tax rate of 48% for income above $300,000, while the current top tax rate of 39% would be brought down from income above $180,000 to income between $90,000 and $180,000.