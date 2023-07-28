Yeah, Nah: Should we pay GST on fruit and veges?

The conversation around whether we should be paying GST on fruit and vegetables is swirling once again, with multiple political parties amping up the debate on this contentious issue.

Te Pāti Māori has announced it intends to campaign to remove GST from all food, while on Thursday, National deputy leader Nicola Willis said she had been leaked Labour plans to cut GST from fruit and vegetables.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has refused to confirm or deny whether Labour wants to axe GST on fruit and veges, however, in May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it would be too difficult to exempt food from GST.

The issue is likely to remain a hotly contested talking point of the election as the cost of living crisis continues to see the prices of fruit and vegetables rise.

Just in the last year, fruit and vegetables have increased by 22.5% in price.

Stuff tracks supermarket prices using some of the most frequently bought items, including tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, broccoli and carrots.

This week, a basket of those items bought from Countdown in Auckland would have cost $25.35. Without GST, that would have come to $21.96.

So, with this the case, should we be paying GST on our fruit and vegetables?

