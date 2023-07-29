Labour may be losing the politics on tax but if it wins over the public it won’t care

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will neither confirm nor deny plans to wipe GST from fruit and vegetables.

OPINION: There’s nothing quite so humiliating for a government as having a flagship election policy - like removing GST from fruit and vegetables - leaked before its announced.

It could only be made worse if the recipient of the leak was the Opposition who then had the audacity to announce said major policy in advance.

Insult could only be added to injury, if the Government’s revenue minister had just quit in a strop after an ideological clash over a wealth tax.

Humiliation would only morph into sheer mortification if the Government’s finance minister had been forced to swallow yet another dead rat by accepting the policy in the first place, contradicting myriad statements he’d made in opposition to such a policy in the past.

You get the picture.

Senior figures with Labour were clearly mortified that National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis got her hands on their GST off fruit and vege policy and announced it before they had a chance.

Just look at Labour Campaign Chair Megan’s Woods’ face as the prime minister was asked about the leak on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins shrugged off National’s claims about a GST-related tax policy, but didn’t rule it out entirely.

Clearly unimpressed, her consternation was only magnified by Chris Hipkins’ attempt to be his most chipper Chippy self, batting off the speculation but not ruling it out as he had a wealth tax just two weeks prior.

But despite this most humiliating of humiliations writ large on Woods’ face, Labour will ultimately be shrugging it off.

Because even if the politics are ugly, the policy is a peach - a tax-free peach.

Polls and focus groups time immemorial tell us that stripping tax off food is a vote winner.

And goodness knows the Government needs one of those.

Having ‘Labour’ and ‘GST off fruit and vegetables’ plastered over the front pages and leading news bulletins is enough for Labour to chalk this up as a win despite the embarrassing way it was revealed and the usual criticism that the policy is too hard to implement.

Whether it will shift the dial on the polls - we’ll have to wait and see given we don’t yet know how far the pendulum swung in the opposite direction after the events leading to former justice minister Kiri Allan’s resignation.

But for now, for Labour, the leaking of its popular policy was a case of ‘no such thing as bad publicity’.

It was worth a bit of egg on its face - even when questions remain about why those healthy eggs won’t be GST exempt too.