Tāmati Coffey to replace Kiri Allan as East Coast candidate

Tāmati Coffey will stand as Labour’s candidate for the East Coast electorate, replacing Kiritapu Allan.

Back in March, Coffey announced he wouldn’t stand for re-election as he was retiring to spend more time with his newborn baby.

“However, the tragic events of last week which led to my colleague and friend Kiritapu Allan choosing to step down at the upcoming election have changed things significantly,” Coffey said.

On Sunday, Coffey said he would stand.

READ MORE:

* Māori MPs rally behind Kiri Allan, say pressure is more intense for Māori in power

* The rise and fall of Kiri Allan



“I want to put the mighty back into the East Coast!” he said in a statement.

Allan resigned as a minister on Monday, and will not stand for re-election, after being charged with careless use of a motor vehicle, and refusing to accompany a police officer.

She was arrested last Sunday night, following a car crash in Wellington. She also failed an alcohol breath test.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Hipkins said his outgoing justice minister's portfolios would be shared between existing ministers.

In a statement, Coffey said the people of the East Coast need a “strong, experienced MP who can hit the ground running”.

“The East Coast has been through so much this year and it needs an experienced champion in Parliament.”

Coffey said as an MP he has helped “hundreds of constituents with difficult issues” and he knows how to stand up for people, how to get things done and how to champion people.

Coffey was the electorate and then the List MP based in the Waiariki region.

“I’m very aware that half of the Waiariki electorate overlaps half the East Coast electorate from Maketu to the East Cape. These are communities I know deeply and who know I will get things done for them in Parliament.”

“On the Tai Rawhiti side, I proudly acknowledge my whakapapa with my kuia, a born and bred Coastie raised between Gisborne and Uawa/Tolaga Bay, where she lies in peace,” Coffey said.

The former broadcaster, said while whānau was his reason for stepping back, they have given him the “green light” to stay in politics and challenge for the seat.