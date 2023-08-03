ACT categorically rules out working with Winston Peters and NZ First

NZ First leader Winston Peters answers questions after his key note speech to party members in 2022.

ANALYSIS: After iteratively nudging the door shut to any potential coalition deal involving New Zealand First, ACT Leader David Seymour has finally slammed the door shut, turned the key, fastened the deadbolt and latched the door chain.

There’s no room for Winston Peters in any Cabinet shared with David Seymour.

When asked by Stuff if he categorically rules out working with Peters after the election, Seymour replied, “Yeah, look, it's impossible to see us sitting around the Cabinet table.”

And Seymour left no room for doubt – no twerky wriggle room.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour categorically rules out working with Winston Peters, someone “who’s screwed it up so many times before”.

Asked if National must rule Peters out, or he would not sit around the Cabinet table with National either, Seymour set it in stone:

“Yeah, I think that's pretty clear. There's no way that you're going to solve the problems that New Zealand needs to solve when you've got someone who's had so many chances and screwed it up so many times before.”

The move puts National’s king into check. Christopher Luxon’s resolute refusal to rule out WWW (Working With Winston) risks making him look impotent if National’s only real path to power – Seymour – has made the move for him.

Which explains why Luxon is growing increasingly exasperated at the persistent line of questioning – that pesky persistence being a by-product of refusing to answer the question in the first place.

“No disrespect but I'm not doing coalition agreements through the media”, said Luxon when Seymour’s ultimatum was relayed to him.

Even with NZ First up on 4.1% in Wednesday night’s Newshub Reid Research poll Seymour’s support gives National a three seat majority sans Winston, who scored 4.3% in the preferred prime minister stakes. ACT is National’s lifeline right now, not NZ First.

Sir John Key both ruled Winston in and out, Bill English ruled him in, Simon Bridges ruled him out.

It’s a time-honoured conundrum for major party leaders, how do you solve a problem like Winston Peters?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins isn’t ruling out working with Winston Peters.

If you’re Chris Hipkins, you’d argue it’s a moot point given Peters himself has ruled out working with Labour.

If you’re Chris Luxon, you’d argue it’s a moot point given Peters isn’t in Parliament or polling above the 5% threshold that would cement his return.

So basically, if your name is Chris, and you’re in a position to take an actual stand with actual meaningful democratic consequences, you’d instead choose to cop out.

The problem for National and Luxon is, they actually have something to lose by refusing to rule out Peters. Less so Labour and Hipkins, who have more to gain from the abstain.

As evidenced at the most recent New Zealand First conference, Peters has categorically made the shift from ‘In Government Statesman Winston Peters’ to ‘Campaign Street fighter Winston Peters’.

And ‘Campaign Street fighter Peters’ is pulling no punches in his dogged pursuit of the anti-co-governance, anti-woke, anti-mandate, anti–Ardern vote.

A demographic Labour has next to no interest in courting and if Peters isn’t taking votes off Labour, Hipkins has nothing to lose by keeping the door open.

National, however, does want those votes, in a low-key, barely audible, dog whistle kind of a way but more critically, ACT – Luxon’s best chance at power – would be most likely to scoop them up if Peters was ignored into political oblivion.

Helping facilitate those votes for ACT frees National up to focus on the real ‘bread and butter’ voters it should be fixated on, those in the centre who will determine the result on October 14.