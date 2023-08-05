Tova O'Brien: Are we seeing a return of the Labour nanny state - quite literally?

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis says the Labour Party is patronising parents with its reasons to not support her bill to allow parents to split parental leave.

OPINION: Labour telling parents breast is best - and what’s best in general for their newborns - is a risky move to cover up what is essentially a political play.

It breathes new life into the old ‘nanny state’ epithet Labour’s fought hard to shake and this time it’s more literal - and sensitive - than light bulbs and shower heads ever were.

Despite parliament-wide support, Labour voted against National’s proposed changes to paid parental leave this week. It would have given parents and carers the flexibility to split the paid 26 weeks, allowing them to take leave at the same time or overlap. As it stands, they can’t take the leave together.

The prime minister admitted Labour will have its own paid parental leave policy going into the election campaign but denied voting against National’s for political reasons.

What followed from both Chris Hipkins and his deputy Carmel Sepuloni was a ham-fisted exercise in reverse engineering a scientific justification for what was actually a purely political ploy.

“There's good science for why we chose six months,” Hipkins told reporters on Thursday, “Breastfeeding is one of the factors.”

Echoing Sepuloni’s rationale the day before, “Part of the reason it was set at 26 weeks was actually to provide for the six months of breastfeeding that the World Health Organisation recommends.”

The World Health Organisation might very well recommend that, but the World Health Organisation also recommends banning alcohol advertising, tougher vaping regulations, free mammogram screening for women from 40 - none of which the government is doing

And there’s nothing to say that a mother won’t continue to breastfeed her baby if she and her partner are given the flexibility to take their paid parental leave at the same time.

It is a mother’s choice when to come back to work and how to feed her baby - and there are myriad reasons why she may not be able to breastfeed.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern came back to work six weeks after having her daughter Neve. It would have been unconscionable for her cabinet colleagues - Hipkins and Sepuloni - to tell her she needed to stay at home longer to breastfeed.

A quick glimpse into sponsor Nicola Willis’s social media after Labour shut her proposal down, gives an insight into just how badly this is playing for Labour.

Dozens of parents have been in touch with messages like these:

“My wife had a really tricky birth when our twins were born. She couldn't walk for a couple of weeks. It would have been the best thing for our family for us to be able to take leave together. The fact that Labour is blocking this is horrendous.”

“My youngest got very very sick at 2 days old and we almost lost her. I was in hospital with her. Husband had other 3 kids... Labour is so focused on imaginary shit they don't see real hardship.”

“We stayed an extra week in NICU last year as our baby boy need [sic] special attention. I had a emergency C section and covid.. [my partner] worked himself way too hard trying to stay on top of work and support his partner and newborn son. I couldn’t drive for months…We have no close family living near us…Things need to change, freedom in choice.”

The Tiktok-o-meter backs that up. A video of Willis’ impassioned speech in the house calling out Labour’s kibosh as insulting to mothers, men, fathers, lesbian partners and caregivers had over 700,000 views and 40,000 likes within 24hours.

Compare that to the party’s average Chris Luxon Tiktok which struggles to crack 10,000 views, even his most popular fail to surpass 200,000 - but that’s a column for another day.

After a series of shambles and shemozzles for the government, largely not of the Prime Minister’s making, here was Labour putting its foot squarely in its own mouth, making headlines for all the wrong reasons and with only itself to blame.

Infuriating parents - and in some cases quite genuinely triggering others who may not have been able to breastfeed their babies and have been dealing with the unfounded stigma and unwarranted sense of failure or disappointment that comes with that - is not good politics.

It’s not good politics. It’s not good leadership. It’s not good messaging.

It’s also in conflict with what the Government and Hipkins have told us about where their focus lies.

On the same day Hipkins was espousing the science of breastfeeding, Newshub released a further Reid Research poll question, ‘do you think the government is focused on the issues that matter to you?’. An emphatic 62.1% said no, just 29.8% said yes.

It might pay for the government to take some time this weekend to ask itself if scotching flexibility for parents is really going to help it improve on that election winning - or losing - metric.