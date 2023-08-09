Yeah, Nah: Should cellphones be banned in schools?

National’s leader Christopher Luxon has announced a policy to ban cellphones in schools to stop students getting distracted in class.

Phones would only be permitted for educational purposes or for health reasons, but schools could decide how to enforce the ban.

At the moment, schools determine their own phone policies and practices.

The Principals' Federation has called National's plan as “unnecessary and unworkable”.

READ MORE:

* National promises to ban cellphones in schools

* Live: The day in politics, Wednesday, August 9

* National and ACT on track for election win, latest political poll shows



Luxon said the best way to put the policy in place is for parents and caregivers to not send their children to school with a cellphone.

Last month, the UN’s education, science and culture agency, recommended smartphones be banned from schools.

What do you think? Should cellphones be banned in schools? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF During a caucus run, National leader Christopher Luxon talks about his party's proposals to spend more than $20 billion on new highways, public transport and road upgrades.