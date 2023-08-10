Tova O'Brien: Christopher Luxon's deficient personal brand distanced from the campaign

If you keep a keen ear on National leader Christopher Luxon’, you’ll have noticed a new recurring line, “it’s not actually about me or Chris Hipkins”.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

ANALYSIS: If you keep a keen ear on National leader Christopher Luxon’s news conferences and media interviews, you’ll have noticed a new recurring line, “it’s not actually about me or Chris Hipkins”.

The assertion is usually followed up by a variation on themes such as: it’s actually about the party, the team, it’s about the plan, the focus, it’s about delivery and getting back on track.

It’s not rocket science why National’s taking this approach, separating the man from the plan.

His party’s polling well enough to win while his personal polling, well, it’s a bit crap.

The latest Newshub Reid Research poll had Hipkins preferred prime minister rating up to 24% and Luxon’s down to 15.9%.

It’s not a totally insurmountable gulf but with Act leader David Seymour’s popularity bumped way up to 10.9% and nearly half of voters saying they don’t trust Luxon, you can follow the logic.

David Unwin/Stuff Christopher Luxon seeking to avoid presidential-style head to head with Chris Hipkins on the campaign

National’s best chance of winning this election largely comes down to external factors - the cost of living, inflation, crime, Labour appearing shambolic and distracted and the hangover of hatred from some quarters over COVID restrictions, that long shadow still cast by Jacinda Ardern.

What could actually seal the deal for National, is how well it sells its alternative solutions to all of the above.

And National’s decided that Luxon isn’t the best golden chariot on which to deliver those solutions.

Yes he’ll be front and centre, salesman and communicator in chief, but he’ll be distancing his own yearling and trust deficient personal brand from the established powerhouse brand of the National Party.

Again not rocket science when you look at the polling but for Luxon, it’s gotta smart right? Imagine being the party strategist who had to break the news, ‘sorry Christopher, mate, people just don’t like you enough to hitch our hopes on your leadership’.

And although National’s right to take this approach, it should also be seen for what it is - disingenuous.

The world over elections are about party leaders. New Zealand is no different.

Stuff A more popular leader versus a more popular party

Sure voters take into account policies, party ideologies but at a really base level, it’s about who people want to be prime minister. Remember, for a lot of New Zealanders the only politician they’d be able to identify in a lineup is the prime minister.

Do you think Sir John Key, was arguing ad nauseam on the 2011 or ‘14 campaigns that, “it’s not actually about me or Phil Goff..” or “it’s not actually about me or David Cunliffe”?

Or course he wasn’t.

When the Prime Minister was asked by Stuff if he agrees with Luxon that the election is not about either of the Chrises, Hipkins replied, “who people want to lead the country is what a general election is always about, that includes a competition around who they want to be prime minister.”

Asked if that means he would be running a presidential style campaign, “we’ll be running the same sort of campaign we have always run”, he said.

So that’s a yes.

Since Labour’s Age of Ardern, the party’s campaign strategists and chair have oft-promoted the idea that New Zealand elections are presidential. It’s how they won in 2017 and 2020.

Stuff Jacinda Ardern and John Key led presidential style election campaigns

And it’s where they’re pegging their hopes in 2023.

Upshot is, October 14 is shaping up to be a war between a guy people like leading a party they like less and a party people like run by a guy they like less.

Recent history tells us the former tends to prevail over the latter, but recent history is also a rosy, distant memory back when families could still afford cauliflower and cheese.