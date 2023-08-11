Labour's new polling 'shows rosier picture' for party

President of the Labour Party Jill Day, and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announce the Labour candidates list for this coming election.

The spike of concern felt in Labour after receiving a bloody nose in Thursday’s Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll has been allayed.

Stuff understands Labour’s most recent internal polling is not at all aligned in terms of Labour’s share of the party vote.

The Curia Poll had Labour tanking, down 4% to 27.1%.

But Labour’s internal party polling by Talbot Mills shows the party about five percentage points higher than that.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Labour has released its party list ahead of the election.

Voters will likely learn more from Labour’s pollsters soon - including where they have New Zealand First - as separate corporate polling done by Talbot Mills is often released soon after Taxpayers’ Union Curia polls.

Despite the conflicting poll results, one thing seems certain at least for now, the election will be tight.

And, as the old adage goes, Winston Peters should never be ruled out.

The Taxpayers’ Union Curia Poll gave National and Act a one seat majority to form a government.

With 5.8% of the vote, NZ First’s seven seats could come in handy for Chris Luxon if those numbers slip.