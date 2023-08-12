Election 2023: Why Chris Hipkins has been so chipper

The PM said his party's tax policy would "certainly" be out in the "next few weeks".

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

ANALYSIS: If you’ve been wondering why Chris Hipkins has been so chipper and confident lately despite the myriad snafus blighting his polling, this is why.

The Labour Party has sent out a rallying cry ahead of a scene setting announcement on Sunday.

Hoisting an RPG on its shoulder and firing directly into the already trench-scarred key battlefield this campaign: the cost of living.

Traditionally Labour likes to manage expectations ahead of its announcements, under promise and over deliver, so when it sends out an email to its members and supporters heralding “a major announcement” you know it’s cocky of a win.

There’s no way it would risk disappointing its faithful with a fizzer.

Especially not after getting families so dramatically offside with its recent paid parental leave shocker, voting down National’s plan to make the leave more flexible for parents and carers.

“This is going to be a big moment for our campaign..”, the invite reads, “a major announcement about Labour’s plans to help Kiwis with the cost of living”.

“It's a family friendly event, so please feel free to bring friends, whānau and kids along too!”, tells us families will be the recipients of this policy bazooka.

Harking back to this year’s Budget headlines - extending free ECE, free prescriptions, free public transport for kids etc - and you can see Labour’s identified where it believes this election will be won and lost.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins is expected to make a play for families with a ‘major announcement’ on Sunday

Young families, particularly women are clearly a group Labour is targeting. Expect to see that key group front of mind throughout its manifesto.

National made a play for that vote too with FamilyBoost, its childcare tax rebate policy, but that was announced way back in March, and it didn’t get the traction the party had hoped at the time.

It’s a good policy, but voters have short memories, so you can expect to see National reheating and reannouncing that policy on the campaign.

FamilyBoost and tax cuts are National’s main offering and pitch for the family vote, but policies like the cell phone ban in schools are also geared at winning over concerned parents.

The question is will that suite of policies be enough to win over this valuable key voter demographic and reclaim any families swayed by Labour after this weekend’s whopper.

Given National already announced Labour’s plans to remove GST from fresh food, it’s also safe to assume this Sunday will go beyond that.

Though GST off fresh fruit and veggies is likely to be enormously popular with those working families doing the weekly shop too.

And no Sam Uffindell​, not just the women in those families.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post National’s main offering for families are its FamilyBoost policy and tax cuts

The Tauranga MP’s proud declaration that he goes to the supermarket once a month to give his missus a break won’t help National win over women - a group Luxon does less well with according to the party’s internal polling.

Labour’s invite to its big policy announcement offer further clues as to where the party sees its strength this election.

“This election is going to be about who New Zealanders trust to have their back when times are tough.”

Having the backs of Kiwis, a clear riff on the party’s “in it for you” slogan sentiment coupled with trust trust trust.

Based on public polling, which shows people trust Chris Hipkins more than Chris Luxon, we’ll no doubt see Labour using that word a lot this campaign.

The now-cringey “boy from The Hutt” schtick is also unapologetically on display with the event being held at a family friendly church in, you guessed it, The Hutt.

“Chris Hipkins got into politics to help everyday people get ahead, so you can create a better life for you and your family. This Sunday he'll be laying out the next steps in our plan to help make it easier for Kiwis.”

Here Labour’s really leaning into the presidential battle of the personalities that Luxon and National have been avoiding.

With the major parties’ pollsters currently at odds, it’s a reminder that there really is only one poll that counts and that’s election day.

Only then will we truly learn who’s won the battle of the babies’ parents.