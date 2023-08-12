Auckland political candidates' election billboards spotted going up early

Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood’s team allegedly put up billboards about 9.30pm on August 11, a couple of hours head of the permitted start time.

Campaign billboards for two Auckland political candidates appear to have broken electoral rules after they were spotted being put up early.

According to Auckland Council’s Signs Bylaw 2022, election signs may only be displayed in the nine weeks before election day and must be removed before polling day.

This year, the first day candidates could put up their billboards was Saturday. They must be removed on Friday 13 October.

However, signs for National Party candidate for Northcote Dan Bidois and Labour MP Michael Wood were spotted being put up before the official start time.

Stuff understands a billboard for Wood – who is campaigning to maintain his position as MP for Mt Roskill – was put up on the corner of Hillsborough and Richardson roads about 9.30pm, Friday.

Meanwhile, a billboard for National party candidate for Northcote Dan Bidois was allegedly put up on Lake Rd about 7.30pm, Friday.

Supplied Volunteers for National’s Northcote Dan Bidois allegedly put up billboards on Lake Rd in Northcote about 7.30pm on Friday, August 11.

Wood said he wasn’t aware his signs where put before the Saturday start time, but would check to see if anyone on his team got “over-enthusiastic”.

“Our signs only arrived from the printers about 8pm last night.

Bidois has not yet responded to a request for comment.

On Saturday morning, Opposition leader Christopher Luxon was in Botany, putting up signs around his electorate.

He claimed National had followed “all the rules” for billboards.

When asked what time Luxon’s team started putting up signs, he didn’t give a specific hour.

“We had a lot of people up and about last night, getting ready to go over midnight and into the early hours of this morning,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for Botany Christopher Luxon erected an election billboard outside the Paradice ice skating rink in Botany on Saturday.

Local councils are responsible for regulating when, where, and how election signs are displayed.

However, all councils must follow the Electrical Commission rules which state that signs can go up 9 weeks before election day and can be up to three metres in size.

Larger signs may be allowed depending on the location and council.

Adrian Wilson, Compliance Manager at Auckland Council, said it’s important the electoral rules are followed to create “a level playing field” for all candidates.

Wilson said the rules are breached “from time to time”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chris Hipkins faced questions as he launched the new slogan for his party: In it for you.

Politicians who break the rules can expect to be contacted about the breach, with instructions on how to rectify it.

Council also the has power to alter, remove, seize and dispose of signage, Wilson said.

This year, Auckland Council has received 39 complaints about political signage breaching electoral rules.