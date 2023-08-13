Labour to promise to take GST off fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables

PM Chris Hipkins saw a few familiar faces on the Waitara High School honours board, including his mum Rosemary, who was the 1964 dux.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will today unveil a cost of living package, with a centrepiece of removing GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, the Sunday Star-Times understands.

The policy – which is a Labour Party election promise, as opposed to official government policy – would come into force from April 1, but according to estimates would only save the average household a paltry $4 to $5 per week.

The new policy would cover fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, with a special “consultative expert group” set up and convened by the Inland Revenue Department to adjudicate on tough cases. It is understood that Labour’s new Grocery Commissioner would have powers to report on whether supermarkets had passed the modest saving though to consumers.

It is understood that Hipkins will frame the announcement as the latest in a series of cost of living relief measures, after the Budget made most prescriptions free, extended 20 hours of free ECE to 2-year-olds and locked in half-price public transport for under-25s.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chris Hipkins eating at an event last week.

But the quantum of the reduction in weekly expenses created by the proposed policy is modest. Modelled against the Stats NZ Household Economic Survey (HES) 2019, it is estimated that households spend an average of $140 per month on fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables.

Depending on which measure is used – the HES or the Household Living Costs Price Index – the expected saving is said to be “conservatively” between $4 and $5 per household, per week. About $18 per month.

By comparison, the fuel tax excise cut of 25 cents that the Government recently ended, saved motorists $10 per 40 litres of petrol.

The policy is likely to come under significant and withering criticism from tax experts and the Opposition alike for compromising New Zealand's world-leading GST, which is a “set and forget” tax covering approximately 97 per cent of all consumption on an international measure.

According to IRD research in 2016, GST is the most time-consuming tax for small and medium businesses, something that creating new exemptions could worsen.

Labour is also aiming this squarely at swing voters, and polling seen by the Sunday Star-Times suggests that the policy is very popular with potential Labour voters.

According to the polling, 69 per cent of Labour swing voters – either those who vote Labour but are thinking about going elsewhere, or vice versa – are either more likely or much more likely to vote Labour because of the change.

Similarly, 80 per cent of Labour swing voters either strongly support or support the policy, according to the same polling.

Alden Williams/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will neither confirm nor deny plans to wipe GST from fruit and vegetables.

As suggested by the polling, the policy appears driven more by political expediency than any great point of principle.

“GST is a comprehensive tax which makes it very easy to administer and people in the room who’ve been in other countries with more exemptions will know it becomes an absolute boondoggle to get through,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said last year.

But last week Robertson had softened his view considerably, saying that: "Equally, you can see that many countries in the world have those schemes, and so, you know, boondoggles can be worked through.”

The announcement is expected to be made in Wellington on Sunday.