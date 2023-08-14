Vandals, thieves enter election campaign – and no, Ed Sheeran isn't running

A vandalised billboard in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria. Ed Sheeran is not running for New Zealand political office. Scott Sheeran is.

One Wellington Central political billboard is on to its sixth replacement as vandals add a bit of crass, transphobic, anti-woke guerrilla into the race for the Beehive.

Election billboards were allowed on public land from 12am on Saturday, but many have been up on private land for longer.

“[Vandalism] is just part of politics,” said National Ōhariu candidate Nicola Willis, who is now in her third campaign.

“You expect a bit of vandalism on the signs – some of it is more creative than others.”

Examples include a billboard featuring Willis with party Leader Christopher Luxon. National’s campaign slogan, “get our country back on track”, has had letters removed to form a rude statement. Even National’s name his had letters cut out to spell a potentially-offensive word.

Supplied Green candidate Julie Anne Genter has had "don't vote woke" stencilled on her billboards.

“We all cop out share of it,” Willis said.

Willis did not plan to lay a police complaint, but did ask vandals to consider the volunteers who had to replace the billboards.

Labour Rongotai candidate Fleur Fitzsimons said she had some transphobic graffiti on her signs, but the community had countered it with a positive message.

Likewise, her Green challenger, Julie Anne Genter, has had someone stencilling “don't vote woke” – and another unprintable message – on her billboards but someone else had gone around crossing it out.

Wellington Central National candidate Scott Sheeran has had his first name cut out and replaced with “Ed”. Ed Sheeran is an English singer and songwriter and is not known to have any New Zealand political aspirations.

STUFF The Wellington Central seat is shaping up to be an exciting showdown with Labour's Grant Robertson not running in the usual Labour-stronghold seat. We asked the three leading contenders whether Wellington was dying.

Scott Sheeran said one of his billboards had been replaced six times due to vandalism.

Tamatha Paul, who is running on the Green ticket in Wellington Central, on Sunday said she had noticed that some of her and Labour contender Ibrahim Omer’s billboards had been taken down in Aro Valley over the weekend, “which is really strange given it’s Aro Valley”.

Aro Valley has historically been strongly left-leaning and once had New Zealand’s best significant Green polling booth.

Police were not on Sunday aware of any complaints about stolen or vandalised political billboards.