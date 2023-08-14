Tova O'Brien: Chris Hipkins shaking off Jacinda Ardern, taking Labour back to the old school

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins wants to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from April 2024.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

ANALYSIS: Piling into a small community hall in the Hutt, Labour’s major play for families is also all about trying to show a return to the party’s roots.

Gone are lights, enormous stages and famous musicians of Jacinda Ardern’s party events. This is old-school Labour. Labour wanting you to feel it’s “in it for you” and that it will make Kiwis “better off”.

Despite quoting Norm Kirk and Michael Joseph Savage and Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins was all about Chris Hipkins.

Starting what felt like every sentence with ‘I’, Hipkins was driving home to voters that this is his time, his Labour Party.

He acknowledged the party had been more focused on itself lately than on the people that matter, and he’s clearly trying to draw a line under that – though it’s seldom politicians who get to decide when to draw those lines. Actions speak louder than distractions.

No one would have been surprised to hear that, surprise! Labour’s big bang policy is to remove GST from fruit and veges.

The add-ons weren’t bad policy either, long overdue changes to Working For Families. For working families not on benefits, some rewards would kick in next year, but the wider changes don’t come into effect until 2026. (We have a cost-of-living crisis now, Labour.)

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins tucks into a plate of hot chips and a bacon and chicken stick at Waitara's Lunch Bar on Thursday.

Unlike economists who hate the idea of GST off food, polls tell us the public loves it. Labour anticipated and attempted to deflect or address all the obvious criticisms about tampering with a consumption tax that’s beautiful in its simplicity.

Including those from its own Finance Minister, who previously described GST exemptions as an “absolute boondoggle to get through”, because you get into an argument about what’s the difference between beetroot and canned beetroot.

Labour’s solution is opting to take tax off fresh or frozen fruit, and veggies that are not processed and with no additives.

The examples given are fresh spinach, frozen spinach, mixed frozen veggies – all tax-free, but potatoes mashed into chips with canola oil and frozen – taxed.

And because, well it’s Labour, there will be a working group to further define what’s what.

As for how to make sure greedy supermarkets don’t gobble up the savings like they’ve been shown to do in studies overseas. The government would task the new grocery commissioner with ensuring the savings are actually passed on to consumers.

Though it’s lacking detail as to how that would be enforced beyond public reporting so naming and shaming.

Hipkins was keen to differentiate himself from Christopher Luxon, saying: “I want to give to mums and dads, not millionaires.”

But that’s perhaps a bit rich, considering millionaires would also benefit from the removal of GST. In fact, Labour’s Tax Working Group found that cutting GST provides a greater benefit for wealthier households on an absolute dollar basis.

Labour’s combatting that by arguing that families on lower or more average incomes spend a larger proportion of their overall income on fruit and vegetables.

Both are probably true and of all the fishhooks or criticisms of the policy, people probably care about this one the least. The popularity of removing GST suggests people are more preoccupied by their own bill at the supermarket checkout than what the guy in the Landrover has in his trolley or how much he’s saving.

The policy ain’t cheap, $2 billion over four years. National’s tax cuts – its equivalent blockbuster attempt to win over families – are costed at about $6.6 billion over the same period.

Labour says GST off will save families $4.25 a week. National says its tax cuts will mean someone earning $55,000 would pay $800 less tax a year, so about $15.40 saved a week.

The question will be which appeals most to voters, less at the checkout or more in the bank.