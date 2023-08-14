Labour's pollsters show National-ACT can govern (just)
Labour’s pollsters have National and ACT able to form a government with a one-seat majority.
The Talbot Mills corporate poll – separate from the polling it does for the Labour Party – has National on 35% with ACT on 11%.
The Labour Party gets 32% of the vote, which is 4.9 percentage points more than the party was on in a recent Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll (Curia is National’s polling company).
But despite the higher result, it’s not enough to get the left across the line. The Greens are on 10% and Te Pati Maori on 3.1%.
Labour’s 42 seats, with the Green’s 13 and TPM’s 4, give the left block 59 seats.
National gets 46 seats and with ACT’s 15 – that’s the 61 seats needed to rule the country.
The Curia poll also had Winston back in the mix with NZ First over the 5% threshold on 5.8%.
This new poll has him back out again, NZ First getting 4.4% of the vote.
Stuff reported last week that Labour’s internal numbers had them about 5 points above the Taxpayers’ Curia Poll.